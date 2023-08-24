“Be smart and race”: Ryan Blaney explains his approach to NASCAR races this season ahead of Daytona showdown

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series regular season comes to a close this weekend. The intensity in the garages is building up as drivers such as Ryan Blaney prepare to go racing at Daytona this Sunday. The Coke Zero Sugar 400 at the tri-oval will finalize the postseason playoffs field as drivers make their final efforts.

With 16 drivers from the field getting an opportunity to advance into the playoffs, everyone will be jostling for the final few spots. Drivers such as Bubba Wallace, Daniel Suarez, and Ty Gibbs still sit around the cutoff bubble, with qualification depending on their own as well as others' performance around them.

The summer race at Daytona International Speedway is known for maximum aggression and, in turn, numerous wrecks during the 400-mile-long race.

Ryan Blaney is busy preparing for the final race of the regular season. The #12 Ford Mustang driver for Team Penske believes trying to keep out of wrecks and hanging around the back of the pack is not the way to approach the race.

Blaney elaborated on his strategy for the race, saying (via speedwaymedia.com):

“I don’t feel like the ride around in the back works very well anymore at Daytona. You just need to establish yourself and be smart at the same time. You have to prepare for the end. At the same time, you have to compete and go racing. You have to show guys that your car is strong. That’s how you have help at the end of those things. That’s how I’ve approached these races, be smart, but at the same time, you have to actually race.”

Ryan Blaney's odds of winning the upcoming NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona

With the betting odds for each driver ahead of the Coke Zero Sugar 400 out, Team Penske's Ryan Blaney sits favorably on that list. Second in the list behind Hendrick Motorsports' Chase Elliott, the 29-year-old driver has +1200 odds of winning at the tri-oval.

Chase Elliott tops the chart with +1000 odds of victory, along with Denny Hamlin and Bubba Wallace matching Blaney's odds of +1200. Both Bubba Wallace and Ryan Blaney, along with Elliott, need a win to solidify their position in the playoffs this season.

The race goes live on August 26, 2023 at 7:00 pm ET on the USA Network.