NASCAR 2022: Preview, prediction, and betting odds for Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway

The Coke Zero Sugar 400 marks the 26th race of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season and the final race of the regular season.

The green flag is set to drop on Saturday, August 27, at 7:00 pm ET at the Daytona International Speedway. The 2.5-mile Superspeedway features 31 degrees of banking in the turns, 18 degrees in the tri-oval, and two degrees in the back straightaways.

A total of 37 drivers will be contesting over 160 laps at the 2.5-mile-long Superspeedway in this week’s Cup race. It marks the 151st event hosted by the iconic Daytona International Speedway in the history of the NASCAR Cup Series.

The first 25 NASCAR Cup Series races of the 2022 season saw 15 different winners: Austin Cindric, Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman, Chase Briscoe, William Byron, Ross Chastain, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott, Kurt Busch, Joey Logano, Daniel Suarez, Tyler Reddick, Christopher Bell, and Kevin Harvick.

Matt @F9Block5



Coke Zero Sugar 400 on Saturday @DAYTONA Intl. SpeedwayCoke Zero Sugar 400 on Saturday .@DAYTONA Intl. Speedway 🌴Coke Zero Sugar 400 on Saturday 🏁 https://t.co/oEDwXZsds6

Byron, Chastain, Hamlin, Logano, Reddick, Harvick, and Larson have two wins each, while Elliott has four victories and won the regular season championship.

Heading to Daytona Beach, Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott has the top betting odds, at +1000, to win Saturday’s race, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

John Luke @JlukeJohn Flashback to when The Big One struck late in last year's Coke Zero Sugar 400 @DAYTONA Flashback to when The Big One struck late in last year's Coke Zero Sugar 400 @DAYTONA https://t.co/NsUKYVvozb

The three drivers tied the second-highest betting odds at +1200 including Ryan Blaney, Denny Hamlin, and Bubba Wallace Jr., to win this weekend’s race. Drivers like Kyle Larson, Ross Chastain, Joey Logano, and William Byron have the third-highest betting odds at +1300 to win their third race of the season on Saturday.

Opening betting odds for the 2022 NASCAR Coke Zero Sugar 400

Here are the odds for all 37 drivers competing at Daytona International Speedway:

Chase Elliott, +1000 Ryan Blaney, +1200 Denny Hamlin, +1200 Bubba Wallace, +1200 Ross Chastain, +1300 Kyle Larson, +1300 Joey Logano, +1300 William Byron, +1300 Kyle Busch, +1500 Austin Cindric, +1500 Martin Truex Jr., +1800 Daniel Suarez, +2000 Tyler Reddick, +2000 Alex Bowman, +2200 Ricky Stenhouse Jr., +2500 Kevin Harvick, +2500 Christopher Bell, +2500 Brad Keselowski, +2500 Chase Briscoe, +3000 Austin Dillon, +3000 Aric Almirola, +3000 Erik Jones, +3500 Chris Buescher, +3500 Michael McDowell, +4000 Ty Gibbs, +4000 Justin Haley, +5000 Cole Custer, +7500 Ty Dillon, +10000 Daniel Hemric, +10000 Corey Lajoie, +10000 Todd Gilliland, +15000 Noah Gragson, +15000 Harrison Burton, +15000 David Ragan, +20000 Landon Cassill, +50000 Cody Ware, 50000 B.J. McLeod, 50000

The live telecast of Saturday’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 can be viewed on NBC and MRN.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anurag C