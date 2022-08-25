NASCAR 2022: Preview, prediction, and betting odds for Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway

The Coke Zero Sugar 400 marks the 26th race of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season and the final race of the regular season.
The green flag is set to drop on Saturday, August 27, at 7:00 pm ET at the Daytona International Speedway. The 2.5-mile Superspeedway features 31 degrees of banking in the turns, 18 degrees in the tri-oval, and two degrees in the back straightaways.
A total of 37 drivers will be contesting over 160 laps at the 2.5-mile-long Superspeedway in this week’s Cup race. It marks the 151st event hosted by the iconic Daytona International Speedway in the history of the NASCAR Cup Series.
The first 25 NASCAR Cup Series races of the 2022 season saw 15 different winners: Austin Cindric, Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman, Chase Briscoe, William Byron, Ross Chastain, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott, Kurt Busch, Joey Logano, Daniel Suarez, Tyler Reddick, Christopher Bell, and Kevin Harvick.
Byron, Chastain, Hamlin, Logano, Reddick, Harvick, and Larson have two wins each, while Elliott has four victories and won the regular season championship.
Heading to Daytona Beach, Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott has the top betting odds, at +1000, to win Saturday’s race, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
The three drivers tied the second-highest betting odds at +1200 including Ryan Blaney, Denny Hamlin, and Bubba Wallace Jr., to win this weekend’s race. Drivers like Kyle Larson, Ross Chastain, Joey Logano, and William Byron have the third-highest betting odds at +1300 to win their third race of the season on Saturday.
Opening betting odds for the 2022 NASCAR Coke Zero Sugar 400
Here are the odds for all 37 drivers competing at Daytona International Speedway:
- Chase Elliott, +1000
- Ryan Blaney, +1200
- Denny Hamlin, +1200
- Bubba Wallace, +1200
- Ross Chastain, +1300
- Kyle Larson, +1300
- Joey Logano, +1300
- William Byron, +1300
- Kyle Busch, +1500
- Austin Cindric, +1500
- Martin Truex Jr., +1800
- Daniel Suarez, +2000
- Tyler Reddick, +2000
- Alex Bowman, +2200
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr., +2500
- Kevin Harvick, +2500
- Christopher Bell, +2500
- Brad Keselowski, +2500
- Chase Briscoe, +3000
- Austin Dillon, +3000
- Aric Almirola, +3000
- Erik Jones, +3500
- Chris Buescher, +3500
- Michael McDowell, +4000
- Ty Gibbs, +4000
- Justin Haley, +5000
- Cole Custer, +7500
- Ty Dillon, +10000
- Daniel Hemric, +10000
- Corey Lajoie, +10000
- Todd Gilliland, +15000
- Noah Gragson, +15000
- Harrison Burton, +15000
- David Ragan, +20000
- Landon Cassill, +50000
- Cody Ware, 50000
- B.J. McLeod, 50000
The live telecast of Saturday’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 can be viewed on NBC and MRN.