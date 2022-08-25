Create

NASCAR 2022: Preview, prediction, and betting odds for Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400
A general view of racing during the NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)
The Coke Zero Sugar 400 marks the 26th race of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season and the final race of the regular season.

The green flag is set to drop on Saturday, August 27, at 7:00 pm ET at the Daytona International Speedway. The 2.5-mile Superspeedway features 31 degrees of banking in the turns, 18 degrees in the tri-oval, and two degrees in the back straightaways.

A total of 37 drivers will be contesting over 160 laps at the 2.5-mile-long Superspeedway in this week’s Cup race. It marks the 151st event hosted by the iconic Daytona International Speedway in the history of the NASCAR Cup Series.

The first 25 NASCAR Cup Series races of the 2022 season saw 15 different winners: Austin Cindric, Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman, Chase Briscoe, William Byron, Ross Chastain, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott, Kurt Busch, Joey Logano, Daniel Suarez, Tyler Reddick, Christopher Bell, and Kevin Harvick.

Byron, Chastain, Hamlin, Logano, Reddick, Harvick, and Larson have two wins each, while Elliott has four victories and won the regular season championship.

Heading to Daytona Beach, Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott has the top betting odds, at +1000, to win Saturday’s race, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The three drivers tied the second-highest betting odds at +1200 including Ryan Blaney, Denny Hamlin, and Bubba Wallace Jr., to win this weekend’s race. Drivers like Kyle Larson, Ross Chastain, Joey Logano, and William Byron have the third-highest betting odds at +1300 to win their third race of the season on Saturday.

Opening betting odds for the 2022 NASCAR Coke Zero Sugar 400

Here are the odds for all 37 drivers competing at Daytona International Speedway:

  1. Chase Elliott, +1000
  2. Ryan Blaney, +1200
  3. Denny Hamlin, +1200
  4. Bubba Wallace, +1200
  5. Ross Chastain, +1300
  6. Kyle Larson, +1300
  7. Joey Logano, +1300
  8. William Byron, +1300
  9. Kyle Busch, +1500
  10. Austin Cindric, +1500
  11. Martin Truex Jr., +1800
  12. Daniel Suarez, +2000
  13. Tyler Reddick, +2000
  14. Alex Bowman, +2200
  15. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., +2500
  16. Kevin Harvick, +2500
  17. Christopher Bell, +2500
  18. Brad Keselowski, +2500
  19. Chase Briscoe, +3000
  20. Austin Dillon, +3000
  21. Aric Almirola, +3000
  22. Erik Jones, +3500
  23. Chris Buescher, +3500
  24. Michael McDowell, +4000
  25. Ty Gibbs, +4000
  26. Justin Haley, +5000
  27. Cole Custer, +7500
  28. Ty Dillon, +10000
  29. Daniel Hemric, +10000
  30. Corey Lajoie, +10000
  31. Todd Gilliland, +15000
  32. Noah Gragson, +15000
  33. Harrison Burton, +15000
  34. David Ragan, +20000
  35. Landon Cassill, +50000
  36. Cody Ware, 50000
  37. B.J. McLeod, 50000

The live telecast of Saturday’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 can be viewed on NBC and MRN.

