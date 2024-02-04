"Better cars than Cup Series": Fans react to NASCAR Mexico Series' debut at LA Memorial Coliseum

NASCAR Mexico Series' debut at the famed LA Memorial Coliseum did not seem to disappoint as homegrown Cup Series talent Daniel Suarez managed to take the checkered flag in first place during the event on Saturday. The international series of the sport made a return to the United States of America after a 9-year-long hiatus, befittingly in the Los Angeles area, with a thriving Mexican community.

The exhibition-style race was moved from its initial start on Sunday to Saturday as inclement weather reports threatened a complete washout in the area. The Busch Light Clash was also seen running on Saturday, with the majority of the qualification races canceled, and drivers lining up as per their third practice times.

NASCAR fans who saw both events in person and on TV reacted favorably to the international series' debut at the 'bullring-style' track in California.

Some fans compared the Mexico Series cars to the NASCAR Cup Series machines:

"Better cars than the cup series"

"For this track, absolutely"

Whereas others talked about the rather empty grandstands due to the event being moved to Saturday:

"All 35 fans that were there loved it."

"Can’t help but notice how empty the stands are for the crap show out in LA. They clearly don’t give a dang about NASCAR. But hey keep going where the fans don’t care about the sport. Makes a whole lot of sense. I mean why go to somewhere that people actually care about racing."

"Why be there if the best you can do is about 150 fans in the seats?"

Others seemed to enjoy the overall concept:

"Get these guys a US tv deal this is awesome"

"Where's all the people mad that a cup series driver beating up on the little guys?"

"What a race!"

Meanwhile, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin managed to hold off Kyle Busch and Ryan Blaney during the final stages of the 2024 Busch Light Clash after taking the lead from his teammate Ty Gibbs.

Daniel Suarez on his NASCAR Mexico Series win at LA Memorial Coliseum

Having spoken about the importance of the Mexico Series in his rise to the highest echelon of the sport, Daniel Suarez was one driver who was onboard the international seires' debut at the Los Angeles short track.

The Trackhouse Racing driver elaborated on his feelings after having won the inaugural race and told tobychristie.com:

"It definitely means a lot. The people who know me, they know that this race means a lot to me. All of these drivers, this team, my old team, I grew up with this team. If it wasn’t for this series, NASCAR Mexico, I wouldn’t be in the Cup Series today."

Meanwhile, drivers and teams prepare to head to the famed Daytona International Speedway next for the iconic Daytona 500 later this month.