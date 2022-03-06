"Better than I anticipated" - Kyle Larson details talks with Chase Elliott after intra-team collision

NASCAR Cup Series 2022 has started exceptionally well for Hendrick Motorsports driver of the Car No. 5 Kyle Larson. He took the trophy at the event that occurred at Auto Club Speedway. Also at Daytona 500, he managed to win the qualifying pole.

In an interview, Kyle Larson mentioned that:

“It went well; honestly better than I anticipated. He’s a great teammate and I’m going to do my part to be a great teammate each and every week. Hopefully, we will never have any incidents happen again like what happened last week.”

As he focuses on Pennzoil 400, he mentioned that he will catch up with Chase Elliott regarding the incident that happened during the Wise Power 400 race.

The discussion of the Kyle Larson case went well and they are on good terms. The owner of Hendrick Motorsports called a meeting to discuss the misunderstanding between Elliott and Larson.

In an interview with the FOX’s Radioactive, Larson stated that:

“Rick called a meeting with all four teams and just kind of reiterated his expectations with us drivers, so it’s good to get those reminders every now and then. We’ll continue to race well in the future with each other, so I’ll catch up more with Chase here in a little bit and we’ll be good.”

Ahead of the start of the qualifying race, Hendrick Motorsports posted on their Twitter account that No. 5 is back on the grind in Las Vegas.

Hendrick Motorsports @TeamHendrick



and the No. 5 team are looking forward to what’s next in Las Vegas. Getting back to the grind! @KyleLarsonRacin and the No. 5 team are looking forward to what’s next in Las Vegas. Getting back to the grind!@KyleLarsonRacin and the No. 5 team are looking forward to what’s next in Las Vegas. https://t.co/lbSxcd4hNE

Kyle Larson might have a challenge winning the Pennzoil 400 on Sunday 6th March 2022

Pennzoil 400, presented by Jiffy Lube, will take place this Sunday, March 6th, 2022 at 3:30 pm EST. Everybody is eagerly waiting for the race to begin.

Kyle Larson is expected by his fans to defend his 2021 Pennzoil 400 victory. This marked his first win in the NASCAR Cup Series since he was restored from a nearly one-year suspension.

Candy @CandyDigital



Tune in to our Twitter tomorrow at 12:30PM ET for a Live Q&A w/ The reigning champ of racing is looking to defend his title this Sunday in Las VegasTune in to our Twitter tomorrow at 12:30PM ET for a Live Q&A w/ @KyleLarsonRacin before he hits the track 🏎 The reigning champ of racing is looking to defend his title this Sunday in Las Vegas 🎰Tune in to our Twitter tomorrow at 12:30PM ET for a Live Q&A w/ @KyleLarsonRacin before he hits the track 🏎💨 https://t.co/YR2TEG8pV6

According to FOX Sports, Larson is considered to be the best driver in Sunday’s event, but Richard Childress Racing's Tyler Reddick, the driver of No. 8 might be his biggest challenger. Reddick has won multiple titles in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Reddick is a back-to-back champion who won for JR Motorsports in 2018 and for Richard Childress Racing in 2019. He is the first driver to ever win back-to-back titles with different teams.

Edited by Adam Dickson