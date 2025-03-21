Big boost for Kyle Larson after key stat highlighting his dominance at Homestead comes to light

Kyle Larson has received a psychological boost in the lead-up to the Homestead-Miami Speedway race as a key stat highlighting his performance at the track has come to light. The Hendrick Motorsports ace dominates the field in laps led with 296, almost thrice more than the next driver.

Driving the No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro, Larson is set to enter the sixth race of the 2025 season at Homestead-Miami on Sunday. The 32-year-old Californian has yet to win a race this year after scoring two third-place finishes (Atlanta and Phoenix).

In an X (formerly Twitter) post by NASCAR Insights, Kyle Larson was top of the tree at the 1.5-mile track in the Next-Gen car era in terms of laps led at Homestead-Miami.

"Laps led at Homestead-Miami Speedway with the NextGen car," NASCAR Insights wrote.

Kyle Larson is trailed by Ryan Blaney, who has led the field for 100 laps, a far cry from the No. 5 driver's stat. Tyler Reddick, who won the last Homestead-Miami race, has led for 98 laps ahead of Chase Elliott (81) and William Byron (57).

Larson only won once at the Homestead-Miami Speedway in 2022, the first year of the Next-Gen car. He took the checkered flag after leading for 199 laps. Behind him were Ross Chastain and AJ Allmendinger, respectively.

The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion arrives at the Miami track ranking sixth in the standings. His ninth-place finish and stage two win from last week's outing at Las Vegas Motor Speedway moved him five positions up.

Kyle Larson driving the No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro at Las Vegas Motor Speedway - Source: Imagn

The Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway is scheduled for March 23 at 3:00 p.m. ET.

NASCAR legend picks Kyle Larson as favorite to win at Homestead-Miami

On the latest episode of the Happy Hour podcast, NASCAR legend Kevin Harvick predicted Kyle Larson would win at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Harvick, who holds the best average finish at the track, didn't explain his pick but leads the podcast team in their prediction points.

The 2014 NASCAR Cup Series champion said:

“I think I'm going to go with the No. 5 (Kyle Larson). And that's why I like to pick first, because I am the leader in the clubhouse. So that's how I get to pick first, right?" [58:12 onwards]

Podcast co-hosts Kaitlyn Vincie and Mamba Smith also shared their picks for the 267-lap contest in Homestead, Florida.

"I'm taking Reddick. We talked about him, too, but I already had him down," Vincie predicted.

"I think that they've been fast. So far, they've been fast. This week, they led some laps. Give me Bubba Wallace," Smith stated.

Tyler Reddick and Bubba Wallace are two of three drivers for 23XI Racing. Reddick, driver of the No. 45 Toyota Camry, won last year's Homestead-Miami fall race to lock himself in the Championship 4 for the first time.

Although not mentioned, Christopher Bell is another favorite to win this Sunday. Bell boasts an 8.8 average finish at the track, second-best all-time to Harvick. He also leads the 2025 field with the most wins at three (Atlanta, Circuit of the Americas, and Phoenix).

