“Big E looks happy”: Dale Earnhardt Jr. shares an adorable proud son moment post on social media

One of the most recognized father-son duos to have competed in racing and gone toe-to-toe is Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his father, the NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt.

Earnhardt Jr. recently shared a memory from the early days of his motorsports career, featuring his father.

Often referred to as "The Intimidator," Dale Earnhardt's NASCAR legacy is difficult to beat even for the best drivers in the current day and age. Jimmie Johnson came close to toppling Dale Earnhardt's record seven championships in the Cup Series, but hasn't been able to secure the elusive eighth title.

Credited as one of the primary reasons for NASCAR's popularity in the early 2000s, Dale Earnhardt also introduced his son to the world of stock car racing.

Expand Tweet

Starting out in the Busch Series as it was known back in the day, Dale Earnhardt Jr. quickly advanced into the highest echelon, appearing beside his father in numerous races. While he enjoyed a lot of success in the second-tier series of the sport, Earnhardt Jr. couldn't replicate those performances in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently shared a picture from the fifth of his six Busch/Xfinity Series wins in 1999, when he clinched his second title. Alongside a picture that shows Jr. celebrating while his father looks on, he wrote:

"Big E looks happy."

Expand Tweet

Dale Earnhardt Jr. to produce Netflix Series on NASCAR playoffs

According to Jeff Gluck of The Athletic, Dale Earnhardt Jr. seems to be on board with the idea of having NASCAR televised on the popular streaming service Netflix. Following the success of F1-based series Drive to Survive, which has generated huge interest in the sport, the NASCAR-based series hopes to do the same come 2024.

Expand Tweet

The docuseries will revolve around the postseason playoffs as NASCAR drivers get ready to battle it out on the track for a shot at winning the ultimate prize in the sport. The list of Executive Producers includes senior NASCAR official Ben Kennedy, along with Dale Earnhardt Jr.

The series is expected to include five 45-minute episodes, with multiple storylines of the sport being highlighted for the seasoned as well as new fans. Meanwhile, NASCAR's regular season draws to a close this Sunday with the final race at Daytona International Speedway scheduled to go live at 7:00 pm ET.