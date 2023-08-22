NASCAR 2023: Full entry list for Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series heads to Daytona Beach, Florida, this weekend after the action-packed Go Bowling At The Glen.

The Coke Zero Sugar 400 is the 26th NASCAR Cup Series race of the season and the final race of the 2023 regular season. It will be held on Saturday (August 26) at Daytona International Speedway. The event is scheduled to kick off at 7 pm ET and will be broadcast on NBC.

The Coke Zero Sugar 400 will be contested over 160 laps at the Daytona International Speedway Raceway. This marks the 65th annual Coke Zero Sugar 400 hosted by the venue in the history of the Cup Series.

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share an entry list of drivers taking part in the 2023 Coke Zero Sugar 400.

A total of 39 Cup cars will take on the green flag this week in Daytona. Seven drivers have changed on this weekend’s docket: #13 Kaulig Racing’s Chandler Smith, #15 Rick Ware Racing’s Brennan Poole, #36 Front Row Motorsports’ Riley Herbst, #42 Legacy Motor Club’s Josh Berry, #51 Rick Ware Racing’s JJ Yeley, #62 Beard Motorsports’ Austin Hill, and #78 Live Fast Motorsports’ BJ McLeod.

Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Dillon won last year’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 and finished with a total time of two hours, 52 minutes, and 44 seconds.

NASCAR’s 2023 Coke Zero Sugar 400 full entry list

Here is a list of the 39 NASCAR Cup Series drivers participating in the event at Daytona International Speedway:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Kevin Harvick #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Aric Almirola #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #13 - Chandler Smith #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - Brennan Poole #16 - AJ Allmendinger #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Martin Truex, Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #31 - Justin Haley #34 - Michael McDowell #36 - Riley Herbst #38 - Todd Gilliland #41 - Ryan Preece #42 - Josh Berry #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - JJ Yeley #54 - Ty Gibbs #62 - Austin Hill #77 - Ty Dillon #78 - Josh Bilicki #99 - Daniel Suarez

Catch NASCAR's action-packed racing weekend at the Daytona International Speedway on August 26 at 7 pm ET.