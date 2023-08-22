NASCAR

NASCAR 2023: Full entry list for Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 22, 2023 18:48 IST
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400
The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series heads to Daytona Beach, Florida, this weekend after the action-packed Go Bowling At The Glen.

The Coke Zero Sugar 400 is the 26th NASCAR Cup Series race of the season and the final race of the 2023 regular season. It will be held on Saturday (August 26) at Daytona International Speedway. The event is scheduled to kick off at 7 pm ET and will be broadcast on NBC.

The Coke Zero Sugar 400 will be contested over 160 laps at the Daytona International Speedway Raceway. This marks the 65th annual Coke Zero Sugar 400 hosted by the venue in the history of the Cup Series.

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share an entry list of drivers taking part in the 2023 Coke Zero Sugar 400.

A total of 39 Cup cars will take on the green flag this week in Daytona. Seven drivers have changed on this weekend’s docket: #13 Kaulig Racing’s Chandler Smith, #15 Rick Ware Racing’s Brennan Poole, #36 Front Row Motorsports’ Riley Herbst, #42 Legacy Motor Club’s Josh Berry, #51 Rick Ware Racing’s JJ Yeley, #62 Beard Motorsports’ Austin Hill, and #78 Live Fast Motorsports’ BJ McLeod.

Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Dillon won last year’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 and finished with a total time of two hours, 52 minutes, and 44 seconds.

NASCAR’s 2023 Coke Zero Sugar 400 full entry list

Here is a list of the 39 NASCAR Cup Series drivers participating in the event at Daytona International Speedway:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Aric Almirola
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #13 - Chandler Smith
  14. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  15. #15 - Brennan Poole
  16. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  17. #17 - Chris Buescher
  18. #19 - Martin Truex, Jr.
  19. #20 - Christopher Bell
  20. #21 - Harrison Burton
  21. #22 - Joey Logano
  22. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  23. #24 - William Byron
  24. #31 - Justin Haley
  25. #34 - Michael McDowell
  26. #36 - Riley Herbst
  27. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  28. #41 - Ryan Preece
  29. #42 - Josh Berry
  30. #43 - Erik Jones
  31. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  32. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
  33. #48 - Alex Bowman
  34. #51 - JJ Yeley
  35. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  36. #62 - Austin Hill
  37. #77 - Ty Dillon
  38. #78 - Josh Bilicki
  39. #99 - Daniel Suarez

Catch NASCAR's action-packed racing weekend at the Daytona International Speedway on August 26 at 7 pm ET.

