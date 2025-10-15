“Big step backwards”: Fans react as NASCAR driver emerges as leading candidate after Spire and Justin Haley’s split announcement

Justin Haley will part ways with his current team, Spire Motorsports, in the 2026 Cup Series season. On Tuesday, October 14, 2025, the Cup Series team announced that Haley will no longer drive the #7 Chevy Camaro ZL1 for the team after the 2025 Championship Four race.

Haley debuted in the Cup Series with Spire Motorsports in 2019 and clinched his first-ever win in the series at Daytona International Speedway. He then competed for Kaulig Racing and Rick Ware Racing before landing a full-time seat again with Spire, driving the #7 Chevy in 2025.

NASCAR analyst Jordan Bianchi pointed out that no replacement has been announced yet. According to reports from The Athletic, Daniel Suarez is speculated to replace Justin Haley.

The Trackhouse Racing driver is considered to be the leading contender in the contention. However, Haley and Spire Motorsports fans were not impressed by this news and called out the Cup Series team in the comment section.

Following the news, a fan called this move a big step backward and expressed his frustration, stating:

"Maybe it’s just me but I feel like Suarez, who is barely ahead of Haley in points despite having much better equipment, is a big step backwards."

Another joined him and wrote:

"All that trading, new crew chief hype, and it ends with Suarez as a driver? Yikes"

Here are some more fan reactions to the post:

"Translation: LaJoie wasn't the problem," a LaJoie fan commented.

"They just did Justin Haley a favor. He drove the outta that 51 last year and the @KauligRacing car the year before. Same crew chief as last year with Lajoie and similar results," a NASCAR fan wrote.

"First it was Corey Lajoies fault, then Rodney’s , now Justin," expressed his concerns about the situation.

Reflecting on Justin Haley's back-and-forth stint with Kaulig Racing, NASCAR analyst Bob Pockrass believes he would be a 'good fit' for the team in the upcoming season. Haley drove the #31 and #16 Chevy for the team in 74 races and secured four top-five finishes and 10 top-ten finishes.

“He made us winners”: Spire Motorsports got candid on departure with Justin Haley

Justin Haley has been a part of the Spire Motorsports family since 2019 and piloted the #77 and #7 Chevy for the team in his Cup Series career. He secured his maiden Cup Series win with the team in his rookie season. Haley has completed 74 races in the Cup Series and has secured one win, two top fives, and six top tens in his seven-year stint in the series.

Following the announcement, Spire Motorsports claimed that letting Justin Haley go was not a light decision, and co-owner Jeff Dickerson stated:

"This is a decision that was not taken lightly. Justin has been a member of the Spire family since he was a teenager. We've watched Justin grow from a young driver trying to make his mark in the sport to a proven winner."

"He made us winners and returned home after forging his own path in the Cup Series. Justin is the embodiment of a true racer who has quietly become a respected competitor within the NASCAR garage and will be an incredible asset to his next team," he added.

Justin Haley currently ranks 31st in the Cup Series points table with 517 points. He has secured two top tens and one top-five finish at Daytona International Speedway in 33 starts this season. He has led 20 laps with an average start of 22.636 and an average finish of 22.061.

