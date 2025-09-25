"Big thing where I'm from": NASCAR's Jeb Burton gets candid on deer hunting with dogs

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Jeb Burton opened up about one of the South’s most debated traditions: deer hunting with dogs. The Halifax County native explained why it remains both a heritage and a controversy in states like Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Alabama, and West Virginia.

Appearing on the 100% Wild Video Podcast with Matt Drury and Tim Kjellesvik, Burton explained how the issue runs deep.

"Big thing where I’m from… definitely a touchy subject. Look, it’s a touchy subject where I’m from. It’s a southern heritage. I think South Carolina, Alabama, North Carolina, West Virginia, I believe in Virginia are the states that allow it. And look, you have clubs that do it right. You have clubs that do it wrong," he said, noting that while many hound clubs respect property lines and seasons, others do not. (49:49 onwards)

The line between right and wrong is what often divides the community. Jeb Burton explained that problems arise when hunters drop dogs onto private land without permission, chase deer across property boundaries, or rush along roads to cut animals off. He added that running dogs out of season, during bow or muzzleloader hunts, fuels much of the frustration from landowners.

The Xfinity Series driver added, stressing the need for respect and balance:

"I'd say the ones that are doing it wrong are riding on the side of the road, dropping hounds loose on properties that isn't theirs. And running the deer through there and getting on a different piece of property and shooting the deer or lining roads up, hauling butt up and down the roads to get in front of dogs. That can give everybody a bad name. And running dogs out of season. That's another thing, like during bow season or muzzle loader season. You got to have respect for the land owners that you're around." (50:22 onwards)

Technology has started to provide some solutions. With Garmin collars now able to track and control hounds remotely, responsible hunters can keep their dogs in check and avoid disputes. Burton shared that on his family’s farm, they’ve built a holding pen for strays and developed a strong working relationship with nearby clubs. In his view, it’s proof that cooperation is possible.

Still, tension lingers. Complaints about coonhounds or coyote dogs crossing into deer territory continue, and Burton admitted even he has been frustrated by packs showing up during peak breeding season. Yet, he insists the culture deserves protection. Kids in his part of Virginia grew up around it, treating the dogs as companions as much as hunting partners. For Jeb Burton, that generational link is what makes it worth preserving, even as bad actors put the tradition at risk.

Jeb Burton enjoys Montana bow hunt ahead of Kansas weekend

Jeb Burton (8) at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 23, 2019. Source: Getty

Off the track, Jeb Burton has been leaning into his other lifelong passion - hunting. The Jordan Anderson Racing driver narrowly missed the Xfinity Series playoffs this year after a front-tire failure at World Wide Technology Raceway ended his hopes of advancing. Even as disappointment lingered, he reset by heading outdoors.

Earlier this week, Burton shared moments from a bow-hunting trip in Montana, posting photos on X alongside the caption:

"Unforgettable memories in Montana last weekend! Bow hunting is a challenge that is unique and fun. It’s nothing like hearing an elk bugle in the wild it’s something I wish everyone could experience."

Jeb Burton @JebBurtonRacing Unforgettable memories in Montana last weekend! Bow hunting is a challenge that is unique and fun. It’s nothing like hearing an elk bugle in the wild it’s something I wish everyone could experience.

Jeb's father, and former NASCAR driver Ward Burton, was an avid outdoorsman himself and has passed down not only a love of racing. For Jeb, the two worlds have always gone hand in hand. In both, he says, the lessons are the same: respect, patience, and a deep connection to heritage.

Jeb Burton heads into the Kansas Lottery 300 on Saturday, September 27, as he balances both passions.

