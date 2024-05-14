Big update for NASCAR fandom as Dale Earnhardt Sr. documentary set to rev up Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video announced on Tuesday, May 14, that it will release a four-part docu-series on NASCAR legend and seven-time Winston Cup Series champion Dale Earnhardt.

With seven Cup titles, a Daytona victory, and numerous other accolades, Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt remains one of, if not the greatest driver NASCAR has ever seen. Earnhardt's legacy in the sport transcended beyond the racetrack, with his larger-than-life figure making him one of the greatest icons of the sport.

In a bid to honor his legacy, Prime Video announced that it will release a special docu-series dedicated to the life and career of the seven-time Cup Series champion. The announcement of the Dale Earnhardt documentary comes as part of a broader initiative by Prime Video to expand its sports-related content as it announced four new sports-related documentaries that are set to be released on the streaming service.

Alongside the Earnhardt series, the streaming service will also feature a four-part documentary on the history of the Madden NFL video game franchise, a series highlighting the greatest Game 7s in sports history, and a true-crime documentary chronicling the fascinating story of a Kansas City Chiefs fan turned bank robber.

Additionally, fans of the Coach Prime docu-series starring University of Colorado head football coach and Hall of Fame NFL cornerback Deion Sanders will be thrilled to learn that the show has been renewed for a third season, promising more captivating stories and insights into the world of sports.

Prime Video's statement on the Dale Earnhardt documentary

In an official press release, Prime Video expressed its excitement about the upcoming Dale Earnhardt documentary, emphasizing the significance of the Earnhardt family in NASCAR history. Prime Video stated:

"The history of the Earnhardt family is the history of NASCAR-you can’t tell the story of one without the other -and at the center of the Earnhardt family was Dale Earnhardt Sr., the most influential figure the sport has ever known."

It further read:

"A charismatic, working-class hero to millions of fans, Dale Sr. spent the better part of two decades as the most visible figure in stock car racing, breaking through the confines of the sport’s regional fan base to mainstream notoriety, racking up millions in endorsement deals from Coca-Cola to Wheaties, and appearing on daytime TV and late-night talk shows."

The statement continued:

"From one generation to the next, racing would bring the Earnhardt family together, but it wasn’t always an easy road. Now, with unparalleled access and never before seen archival material, the Untitled Earnhardt Documentary promises a profound, revealing, and definitive account of a historic American family."

Meanwhile, NASCAR fans can look forward to seeing Dale Earnhardt Jr. take on a prominent role in the production of the documentary. As a beloved figure in the racing community and the son of the racing legend, Dale Jr. will bring invaluable insights and perspective to the project.