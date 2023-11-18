BJ McLeod hoping to qualify for NASCAR Daytona 500 in 2024 with Live Fast Motorsports

Live Fast Motorsports co-owner BJ McLeod, driving the #78 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 on a part-time basis, had a below-average campaign in the recently concluded 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. He finished behind the top 20 most of the time.

During a media availability this week, McLeod said Live Fast Motorsports will attempt to qualify for the 2024 Daytona 500, which is scheduled to be held on February 18 at the historic Daytona International Speedway. He secured a 30th-place finish in this year’s Daytona 500.

Live Fast Motorsports was competitive at Superspeedway this past season. McLeod is looking to compete in all six of the Superspeedway races in 2024. He also revealed that they could run road course races with Josh Bilicki, who competed in all five road courses in 2023.

“We’re still going to be in Cup part time. I’m looking to run the [superspeedways] because we’re competitive there and then if we can put a driver in for the road courses. We showed great speed at the road courses this year with Josh Bilicki. He ran exceptionally well and that’s something that we’re looking forward in trying to put together,” McLeod said as reported by jayski.com.

Live Fast Motorsports has had high hopes this past season after moving to Chevrolet and receiving support from ECR, as well as some help from Richard Childress Racing. The team didn’t show an improvement in performance and sold their charter to Spire Motorsports for $40 million.

Anthony Alfredo not returning to BJ McLeod Motorsports in 2024 Xfinity Series

McLeod, who owns BJ McLeod Motorsports, which fields entries in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, has revealed that Anthony Alfredo will not be part of BJ McLeod Motorsports next season.

“I want to thank Anthony for everything that he did with us this year. He brought a great group of guys over to our shop over the offseason last year. He’s an excellent driver, has a ton of speed, really good kid with a great family. They have some opportunities that they are going to pursue also, so BJ McLeod Motorsports is actively looking for our driver for 2024,” McLeod said during a media availability on Tuesday as reported by jayski.com.

Alfredo ended the 2023 season in 20th place in the NASCAR Xfinity Series championship standings.

Let’s see who will take over the #78 entry in BJ McLeod Motorsports.