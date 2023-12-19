Blaine Perkins will ply his trade in NASCAR Xfinity Series with RSS Racing in 2024

Blaine Perkins will compete full-time in the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series season for RSS Racing, as announced by the team on Monday (Dec. 18).

Parkins, who has competed part-time in the series for two organizations, will drive the #29 Ford Mustang on a full-time basis for the first time. He made 30 starts out of 33 race schedules last season, five with SS Green Light Racing and 25 with Our Motorsports. He has also competed full-time in the Truck Series for CR7 Motorsports in 2022.

On Monday, RSS Racing made the announcement, tweeting:

“We are excited to welcome @BlainePerkins21 to the team. Blaine will be with us full time in the XFINITY Series in 2024.”

The 23-year-old driver will join full-time drivers Ryan Sieg (#39) and Kyle Sieg (#28) in the lineup next season. According to a representative from RSS Racing, the organization is planning to field a fourth part-time entry in the NASCAR Xfinity Series throughout the season.

Blaine Perkins is excited to start the new chapter of his career as he tweeted:

“Really excited to be racing the #29 with @RSS283839 in the Nascar Xfinity Series.”

RSS Racing haven't revealed the length of the contract, but the deal locks in the #29 Ford driver for the foreseeable future.

How Blaine Perkins performed in the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season

The Bakersfield, California, native started the 2023 season in the #07 car for SS Greenlight Racing but parted aways after only five races and moved to #02 Our Motorsports team for the remainder of the season.

He scored four top-20s, with a best finish of P13, which came at Martinsville Speedway as he ended the season in 29th place.

Perkins made his Xfinity Series debut at the Phoenix Raceway with Our Motorsports in 2021, where he finished P24. He has earned one top-10 finish and nine top-20 finishes in 43 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts.

Blaine Perkins will look to take a step forward when the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series season kicks off at the Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 17. The season-opening race will be telecast live on FS1, with radio coverage provided by the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.