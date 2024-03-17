NASCAR's Truck Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway took a turn for the worse as drivers Stewart Friesen and Nick Sanchez had a physical altercation in a post-race fight following a wreck on the track.

The incident escalated when Friesen went to confront Sanchez. After the images were shared, NASCAR fans took to social media to voice their opinions on Friesen’s actions.

The age difference between Friesen and Sanchez, as well as his role in instigating the on-track incident and the confrontation, received harsh criticism from NASCAR fans. On X (formerly Twitter), one fan wrote:

"Friesen is a blind old man that needs to retire."

Another fan criticized the Halmar Friesen Racing driver, writing:

"So Friesen is almost 20 years older than Nick and he grabs Nick like that, for something he did to hisself. Unbelievable."

A third fan was confused about the validity of Stewart Friesen's actions.

"Man caused the wreck and then started the fight? Wild world," they wrote.

Although there was a lot of criticism directed at Friesen, a handful of fans interpreted the incident from a different angle. One fan wrote:

"After watching the video for the 10th time Stewie didn't do anything wrong he held his line and was going to the wall as usual the hole was closing nick put his nose in a hole that wasn't even going to be there for long. I chalk this up as a racing incident."

Stewart Friesen confronts Nick Sanchez after NASCAR Truck race

After the Weather Guard Truck Series race at Bristol Motor Speedways had ended, Stewart Friesen and Nick Sanchez got involved in a physical altercation captured on video by FOX NASCAR and shared on X.

Stewart Friesen, who was upset about a racing accident with the 22-year-old driver, left his truck and went over to Sanchez's truck to confront him. The conversation turned heated quite fast, as Friesen grabbed Sanchez by the back of the neck and tried to punch him before officials restrained them.

During the race, Sanchez remained in the top three until a loose wheel dropped him to the back of the top 10 with the 3-time truck race winner. Sanchez attempted to move on the outside on the race's final stages but was aggressively pushed into the wall by the 40-year-old driver, causing contact that sent Friesen spinning and bringing out the last caution with 32 laps remaining.

Nick Sanchez and Stewart Friesen finished 17th and 22nd respectively, and no major penalties are expected because the matter was resolved without any serious harm.