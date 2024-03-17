WATCH: NASCAR drivers Nick Sanchez and Stewart Friesen involved in a post-Truck race fight at Bristol

NASCAR drivers Nick Sanchez and Stewart Friesen were involved in a heated altercation that turned physical following the Truck Series race in Bristol.

After a week's break in Phoenix, NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series action returned to the circuit this weekend with the Weather Guard Truck Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. While the pole starter Christian Eckes secured his first win of the season, the limelight, for the wrong reasons, fell on Daytona winner Nick Sanchez.

With 32 laps to go, the 2022 ARCA Menards Series champion and Stewart Friesen got into a wreck. As the race neared its conclusion, a caution was called after Sanchez's #2 Chevrolet Silverado collided with Friesen's #52 Tundra.

The collision occurred when Friesen aggressively blocked Sanchez, leaving him with no room to maneuver and resulting in a collision that sent Friesen spinning. While observers from the booths noted Friesen's premature move, Sanchez found himself facing the wrath of his competitor as soon as they reached the pit lane.

The two drivers were spotted getting into each other's faces and dropping f-bombs as tempers ran high in the arena.

Watch the altercation in the video below:

Both Sanchez and Friesen were separated by security and sent back to their respective garages immediately.

Nick Sanchez's second veteran rivalry in less than a year

Nick Sanchez's scuffle with Stewart Friesen wasn't the first time the 22-year-old driver for Rev Racing was involved with a NASCAR veteran.

In fact, it was about six months ago when, during the NASCAR Truck Series Love's RV Stop 250 race in Talladega, Sanchez busted heads with three-time NASCAR Truck Series champion Matt Crafton.

An incident involving the two during the race's first overtime brought a premature end to Crafton's night. Tensions flared between the 47-year-old and Sanchez, resulting in a fight between the two in the garage area.

Sanchez famously stated after the race:

“I’m gonna f—— kill you in Homestead. You f—– with the wrong guy, motherf——.”

Sanchez finished the race in Bristol in 17th position, repeating the result from Las Vegas. He notably won the season-opening NextEra Energy 250 race at the iconic Daytona International Speedway to start off his season.

A fifth-place finish in the Atlanta race the following week sees him in fifth position in the NASCAR Truck Series standings after four races.