“I’m gonna f***g kill you”: Matt Crafton and Nick Sanchez involved in bloody scuffle after Truck Series race at Talladega

Nick Sanchez and Matt Crafton were involved in a bloody scuffle after the Truck Series race at Talladega. The incident left Sanchez with a massive cut over his eye and a bloody face after Crafton attacked him from behind and punched him. All of this happened because of an incident between the two drivers during the race.

It all started with an incident during the first overtime of the Love's RV Stop 250, when Nick Sanchez's inopportune move - where he stuck his truck's nose into the middle lane - led to tears. Sanchez had stuck his nose down the inside of Matt Crafton's truck ahead of him and with the bumpers uneven, it turned the latter around leading to a major pile-up.

The incident ended Crafton's day in 24th, while Sanchez finished seventh in the race.

Talking about the incident after the race in the post-race media bullpen, Nick Sanchez said:

“I was doing my best to stay tight on the bottom lane. Tried to go get split three-wide. We came up off of [turn] 2. I went to the top lane and I held my line, came back down. [I] tried to get out of there, but I got him in the left rear a little bit, but [that’s] plate racing, trying to hold my position to protect myself.”

Sanchez did escape Talladega still three points above the playoff cutline and he was looking at the positives after the race ahead of the Homestead-Miami Speedway. He said:

"To be above the cutline is amazing. It’s pressure off myself and I think we’ll have a pretty good truck at Homestead.”

The tensions between Crafton and Sanchez did not die down as a fight broke out between the two in the garage area.

“I’m gonna f—— kill you in Homestead,” Sanchez shouted. “You f—– with the wrong guy, motherf——.”

“I’ll whip your ass,” Crafton replied. “I got you at Homestead, b—-.”

Cheap shot, but it is what it is: Nick Sanchez

After getting stitches over his eye, Nick Sanchez tried to brush off the incident as he called Matt Crafton's actions "a cheap shot." He said:

“I was walking back to the hauler, tap on my back, got punched in the face. Cheap shot, but it is what it is, I guess. I’m all for fighting, but no cheap shots. He got a cheap shot, [I] didn’t really have a chance to get him back.”

It's safe to say that the tensions between the two are not going to die down and most likely spill over at the next race in Homestead.