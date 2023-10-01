NASCAR Truck Series: Updated driver standings after the Love's RV Stop 250 at Talladega Superspeedway

Front Row Motorsports driver Brett Moffitt became the eighth different winner of the 2023 NASCAR Truck Series season after claiming the checkered flag at the Love’s RV Stop 250 at Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday, Sept. 30.
In a dramatic Talladega race, Moffitt passed Christian Eckes after restart and held off the rest of the field to cross the finish line in P1.
After finishing P5 at Talladega, Corey Heim gained 41 points and maintained the top position in the points table with 3121 points, with three wins and 11 top-five finishes.
Ben Rhodes, who finished runner-up gained 41 points and stands sixth in the points table with 3086 points with one win and five top-five finishes.
Chase Purdy, who started on pole, failed to capitalise on the advantage and finished P28. He gained just nine points and is 11th in the points table with 506 points from two top-five finishes.
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series drivers' standings after Love’s RV Stop 250
Here's the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Truck Series standings after the 21st Truck Series race of the 2023 season:
- Corey Heim - 3121
- Carson Hocevar - 3111
- Christian Eckes - 3097
- Nick Sanchez - 3091
- Grant Enfinger - 3088
- Ben Rhodes - 3086
- Ty Majeski - 3072
- Zane Smith - 3055
- Matt Crafton - 2103
- Matt DiBenedetto - 2102
- Chase Purdy - 506
- Stewart Friesen - 480
- Tanner Gray - 479
- Jake Garcia - 475
- Taylor Gray - 445
- Tyler Ankrum - 428
- Rajah Caruth - 427
- Daniel Dye - 368
- Hailie Deegan - 354
- Colby Howard - 327
- Dean Thompson - 319
- Bret Holmes - 303
- Lawless Alan - 275
- Timmy Hill - 222
- Bayley Currey - 213
- Kaden Honeycutt - 171
- Jack Wood - 163
- Spencer Boyd - 161
- Kris Wright - 150
- William Sawalich - 138
- Ryan Vargas - 114
- Jake Drew - 112
- Matt Mills - 108
- Conner Jones - 108
- Josh Reaume - 101
- Tyler Hill - 70
- Layne Riggs - 62
- Toni Breidinger - 55
- Jesse Love - 52
- Cory Roper - 45
- Mason Maggio - 43
- David Gilliland - 32
- Logan Bearden - 31
- Justin Carroll - 31
- Chris Hacker - 30
Watch NASCAR Truck Series drivers and teams next in action at Homestead-Miami Speedway on October 20, 2023.