NASCAR Truck Series: Updated driver standings after the Love's RV Stop 250 at Talladega Superspeedway

Front Row Motorsports driver Brett Moffitt became the eighth different winner of the 2023 NASCAR Truck Series season after claiming the checkered flag at the Love’s RV Stop 250 at Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday, Sept. 30.

In a dramatic Talladega race, Moffitt passed Christian Eckes after restart and held off the rest of the field to cross the finish line in P1.

After finishing P5 at Talladega, Corey Heim gained 41 points and maintained the top position in the points table with 3121 points, with three wins and 11 top-five finishes.

Ben Rhodes, who finished runner-up gained 41 points and stands sixth in the points table with 3086 points with one win and five top-five finishes.

Chase Purdy, who started on pole, failed to capitalise on the advantage and finished P28. He gained just nine points and is 11th in the points table with 506 points from two top-five finishes.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series drivers' standings after Love’s RV Stop 250

Here's the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Truck Series standings after the 21st Truck Series race of the 2023 season:

Corey Heim - 3121 Carson Hocevar - 3111 Christian Eckes - 3097 Nick Sanchez - 3091 Grant Enfinger - 3088 Ben Rhodes - 3086 Ty Majeski - 3072 Zane Smith - 3055 Matt Crafton - 2103 Matt DiBenedetto - 2102 Chase Purdy - 506 Stewart Friesen - 480 Tanner Gray - 479 Jake Garcia - 475 Taylor Gray - 445 Tyler Ankrum - 428 Rajah Caruth - 427 Daniel Dye - 368 Hailie Deegan - 354 Colby Howard - 327 Dean Thompson - 319 Bret Holmes - 303 Lawless Alan - 275 Timmy Hill - 222 Bayley Currey - 213 Kaden Honeycutt - 171 Jack Wood - 163 Spencer Boyd - 161 Kris Wright - 150 William Sawalich - 138 Ryan Vargas - 114 Jake Drew - 112 Matt Mills - 108 Conner Jones - 108 Josh Reaume - 101 Tyler Hill - 70 Layne Riggs - 62 Toni Breidinger - 55 Jesse Love - 52 Cory Roper - 45 Mason Maggio - 43 David Gilliland - 32 Logan Bearden - 31 Justin Carroll - 31 Chris Hacker - 30

Watch NASCAR Truck Series drivers and teams next in action at Homestead-Miami Speedway on October 20, 2023.