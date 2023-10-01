NASCAR Truck Series: Updated driver standings after the Love's RV Stop 250 at Talladega Superspeedway

NASCAR
By Yash Soni
Modified Oct 01, 2023 12:31 IST
Front Row Motorsports driver Brett Moffitt became the eighth different winner of the 2023 NASCAR Truck Series season after claiming the checkered flag at the Love’s RV Stop 250 at Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday, Sept. 30.

In a dramatic Talladega race, Moffitt passed Christian Eckes after restart and held off the rest of the field to cross the finish line in P1.

After finishing P5 at Talladega, Corey Heim gained 41 points and maintained the top position in the points table with 3121 points, with three wins and 11 top-five finishes.

Ben Rhodes, who finished runner-up gained 41 points and stands sixth in the points table with 3086 points with one win and five top-five finishes.

Chase Purdy, who started on pole, failed to capitalise on the advantage and finished P28. He gained just nine points and is 11th in the points table with 506 points from two top-five finishes.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series drivers' standings after Love’s RV Stop 250

Here's the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Truck Series standings after the 21st Truck Series race of the 2023 season:

  1. Corey Heim - 3121
  2. Carson Hocevar - 3111
  3. Christian Eckes - 3097
  4. Nick Sanchez - 3091
  5. Grant Enfinger - 3088
  6. Ben Rhodes - 3086
  7. Ty Majeski - 3072
  8. Zane Smith - 3055
  9. Matt Crafton - 2103
  10. Matt DiBenedetto - 2102
  11. Chase Purdy - 506
  12. Stewart Friesen - 480
  13. Tanner Gray - 479
  14. Jake Garcia - 475
  15. Taylor Gray - 445
  16. Tyler Ankrum - 428
  17. Rajah Caruth - 427
  18. Daniel Dye - 368
  19. Hailie Deegan - 354
  20. Colby Howard - 327
  21. Dean Thompson - 319
  22. Bret Holmes - 303
  23. Lawless Alan - 275
  24. Timmy Hill - 222
  25. Bayley Currey - 213
  26. Kaden Honeycutt - 171
  27. Jack Wood - 163
  28. Spencer Boyd - 161
  29. Kris Wright - 150
  30. William Sawalich - 138
  31. Ryan Vargas - 114
  32. Jake Drew - 112
  33. Matt Mills - 108
  34. Conner Jones - 108
  35. Josh Reaume - 101
  36. Tyler Hill - 70
  37. Layne Riggs - 62
  38. Toni Breidinger - 55
  39. Jesse Love - 52
  40. Cory Roper - 45
  41. Mason Maggio - 43
  42. David Gilliland - 32
  43. Logan Bearden - 31
  44. Justin Carroll - 31
  45. Chris Hacker - 30

Watch NASCAR Truck Series drivers and teams next in action at Homestead-Miami Speedway on October 20, 2023.

