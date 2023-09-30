NASCAR
NASCAR Truck Series: Starting lineup for Love's RV Stop 250 at Talladega Superspeedway, Chase Purdy takes pole

By Yash Soni
Modified Sep 30, 2023 21:22 IST
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Love
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Love's RV Stop 250 - Qualifying - Practice

After a UNOH 200 Presented by Ohio Logistics, the 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series arrived at Talladega Superspeedway in Lincoln, Alabama

The Love’s RV Stop 250 will be telecast live on FS1 and MRN at 1 pm ET. The 21st race of the 2023 Truck Series season and the second race of the Round of 8 will be contested on a 2.66 miles permanent tri-oval shaped superspeedway. The 36 drivers will compete over 94 laps in the race for a chance at victory.

Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass shared the NASCAR Truck Series starting line-up for Love’s RV Stop 250 on his official X account, formerly Twitter.

In Saturday’s Truck qualifying, Kyle Busch Motorsports driver Chase Purdy earned his second pole of the 2023 NASCAR Truck Series season with a time of 53.368 and at a speed of 179.433 mph. Rev Racing driver Nick Sanchez will share the front row with him after turning a lap of 178.480 mph.

They will be followed by Jake Garcia, Dean Thompson, and Ty Majeski in the top five. Jack Wood, Carson Hocevar, Ben Rhodes, Corey Heim, and Jake Drew completed the top 10.

Four drivers who did not qualify for the Love’s RV Stop 250 are: Spencer Boyd, Jennifer Jo Cobb, Keith McGee, and Clay Greenfield.

2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Love’s RV Stop 250 starting line-up

Below are the starting positions of the 36-Truck Series grid at the Talladega Superspeedway:

  1. #4 - Chase Purdy
  2. #2 - Nick Sanchez
  3. #35 - Jake Garcia
  4. #5 - Dean Thompson
  5. #98 - Ty Majeski
  6. #51 - Jack Wood
  7. #42 - Carson Hocevar
  8. #99 - Ben Rhodes
  9. #11 - Corey Heim
  10. #61 - Jake Drew
  11. #1 - David Gilliland
  12. #88 - Matt Crafton
  13. #75 - Parker Kligerman
  14. #24 - Rajah Caruth
  15. #32 - Bret Holmes
  16. #19 - Christian Eckes
  17. #9 - Colby Howard
  18. #38 - Zane Smith
  19. #15 - Tanner Gray
  20. #52 - Stewart Friesen
  21. #45 - Lawless Alan
  22. #16 - Tyler Ankrum
  23. #13 - Hailie Deegan
  24. #17 - Taylor Gray
  25. #23 - Grant Enfinger
  26. #20 - Greg Van Alst
  27. #41 - Bayley Currey
  28. #25 - Chandler Smith
  29. #43 - Daniel Dye
  30. #28 - Bryan Dauzat
  31. #34 - Brett Moffitt
  32. #02 - Garrett Smithley
  33. #30 - Ryan Vargas
  34. #56 - Tyler Hill
  35. #04 - Cory Roper
  36. #22 - Jason White

Catch all NASCAR teams and drivers at the Talladega Superspeedway for Love’s RV Stop 250 at 1 pm ET.

Edited by Yash Soni
