NASCAR Truck Series: Starting lineup for Love's RV Stop 250 at Talladega Superspeedway, Chase Purdy takes pole

After a UNOH 200 Presented by Ohio Logistics, the 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series arrived at Talladega Superspeedway in Lincoln, Alabama

The Love’s RV Stop 250 will be telecast live on FS1 and MRN at 1 pm ET. The 21st race of the 2023 Truck Series season and the second race of the Round of 8 will be contested on a 2.66 miles permanent tri-oval shaped superspeedway. The 36 drivers will compete over 94 laps in the race for a chance at victory.

Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass shared the NASCAR Truck Series starting line-up for Love’s RV Stop 250 on his official X account, formerly Twitter.

In Saturday’s Truck qualifying, Kyle Busch Motorsports driver Chase Purdy earned his second pole of the 2023 NASCAR Truck Series season with a time of 53.368 and at a speed of 179.433 mph. Rev Racing driver Nick Sanchez will share the front row with him after turning a lap of 178.480 mph.

They will be followed by Jake Garcia, Dean Thompson, and Ty Majeski in the top five. Jack Wood, Carson Hocevar, Ben Rhodes, Corey Heim, and Jake Drew completed the top 10.

Four drivers who did not qualify for the Love’s RV Stop 250 are: Spencer Boyd, Jennifer Jo Cobb, Keith McGee, and Clay Greenfield.

2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Love’s RV Stop 250 starting line-up

Below are the starting positions of the 36-Truck Series grid at the Talladega Superspeedway:

#4 - Chase Purdy #2 - Nick Sanchez #35 - Jake Garcia #5 - Dean Thompson #98 - Ty Majeski #51 - Jack Wood #42 - Carson Hocevar #99 - Ben Rhodes #11 - Corey Heim #61 - Jake Drew #1 - David Gilliland #88 - Matt Crafton #75 - Parker Kligerman #24 - Rajah Caruth #32 - Bret Holmes #19 - Christian Eckes #9 - Colby Howard #38 - Zane Smith #15 - Tanner Gray #52 - Stewart Friesen #45 - Lawless Alan #16 - Tyler Ankrum #13 - Hailie Deegan #17 - Taylor Gray #23 - Grant Enfinger #20 - Greg Van Alst #41 - Bayley Currey #25 - Chandler Smith #43 - Daniel Dye #28 - Bryan Dauzat #34 - Brett Moffitt #02 - Garrett Smithley #30 - Ryan Vargas #56 - Tyler Hill #04 - Cory Roper #22 - Jason White

Catch all NASCAR teams and drivers at the Talladega Superspeedway for Love’s RV Stop 250 at 1 pm ET.