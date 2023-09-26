NASCAR 2023 Truck Series: Full entry list for Love's RV Stop 250 at Talladega Superspeedway

NASCAR

The 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series will head to Lincoln, Alabama, this weekend after the UNOH 200 Presented by Ohio Logistics.

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Love’s RV Stop 250 is the 21st Truck Series race of the season and the second race of the Round of 8. It will take place on Saturday, September 30, at Talladega Superspeedway and will kick off at 1 p.m. ET. The race will be broadcast on FS1 and MRN.

The event will be contested over 94 laps at the 2.66-mile-long superspeedway. It will be the 18th annual Love’s RV Stop 250 hosted by Talladega Superspeedway in the history of the series.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share a list of drivers taking part in Saturday’s Love’s RV Stop 250.

The 40 Truck Series entries have entered for 36 spots this week in Alabama. Some notable drivers on the list include Cory Roper, Jennifer Jo Cobb, Jason M. White, Chandler Smith, Bryan Duazat, Ryan Vargas, Keith McGee, Brett Moffitt, Bayley Currey, Jack Wood, Tyler Hill, Jake Drew, Parker Kligerman, and Clay Greenfield.

Matt DiBenedetto won last year’s Love’s RV Stop 250, finishing with a total time of two hours, 12 minutes, and 40 seconds.

NASCAR’s 2023 Craftsman Truck Series: Love’s RV Stop 250 at Talladega Superspeedway full entry list

Here is a list of the 40 Truck Series drivers that will participate at Talladega Superspeedway:

  1. #02 - TBA
  2. #04 - Cory Roper
  3. #1 - TBA
  4. #2 - Nick Sanchez
  5. #4 - Chase Purdy
  6. #5 - Dean Thompson
  7. #9 - Colby Howard
  8. #10 - Jennifer Jo Cobb
  9. #11 - Corey Heim
  10. #12 - Spencer Boyd
  11. #13 - Hailie Deegan
  12. #15 - Tanner Gray
  13. #16 - Tyler Ankrum
  14. #17 - Taylor Gray
  15. #19 - Christian Eckes
  16. #20 - Greg Van Alst
  17. #22 - Jason White
  18. #23 - Grant Enfinger
  19. #24 - Rajah Caruth
  20. #25 - Chandler Smith
  21. #28 - Bryan Dauzat
  22. #30 - Ryan Vargas
  23. #32 - Bret Holmes
  24. #33 - Keith McGee
  25. #34 - Brett Moffitt
  26. #35 - Jake Garcia
  27. #38 - Zane Smith
  28. #41 - Bayley Currey
  29. #42 - Carson Hocevar
  30. #43 - Daniel Dye
  31. #45 - Lawless Alan
  32. #51 - Jack Wood
  33. #52 - Stewart Friesen
  34. #56 - Timmy Hill
  35. #61 - Jake Drew
  36. #75 - Parker Kligerman
  37. #88 - Matt Crafton
  38. #95 - Clay Greenfield
  39. #98 - Ty Majeski
  40. #99 - Ben Rhodes

Catch the action-packed NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series at Talladega Superspeedway on September 30, 2023, at 1 p.m. ET.

