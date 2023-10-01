NASCAR 2023 Truck Series: Final results for Love's RV Stop 250 at Talladega Superspeedway

The 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Love's RV Stop 250 is complete. The 21st race of the season and the second race of the Round of 8, with a total of 36 entries, started at 1 pm ET on Saturday, September 30. It took place at the Talladega Superspeedway and lasted two hours, 26 minutes, and seven seconds.

Brett Moffitt, driving the #34 Ford F-150 for Front Row Motorsports claimed the victory in his first NASCAR Truck Series start of the season in an overtime restart.

Brett Moffitt emerged victorious when he restarted on the front row with Christian Eckes after a ten-truck accident with two laps to go that forced the overtime finish. Moffitt held off the Eckes in OT and crossed the finish line by an impressive 0.089-seconds margin ahead of Ben Rhodes. The win marked his 13th career victory in the NASCAR Truck Series.

Meanwhile, Ben Rhodes finished runner-up, followed by Dean Thompson, Chandler Smith, and Corey Heim in the top five. Daniel Dye, Nick Sanchez, Hailie Deegan, Parker Kligerman, and Lawless Alan rounded out the top 10.

Saturday’s Love's RV Stop 250 saw 23 lead changes among eight drivers and witnessed eight caution flags.

NASCAR 2023 Craftsman Truck Series: Love's RV Stop 250 final results

Here are the final results for NASCAR’s 2023 Love's RV Stop 250 at Talladega Superspeedway:

#34 - Brett Moffitt (i) #99 - Ben Rhodes (P) #5 - Dean Thompson #25 - Chandler Smith (i) #11 - Corey Heim (P) #43 - Daniel Dye (R) #2 - Nick Sanchez (R) (P) #13 - Hailie Deegan #75 - Parker Kligerman (i) #45 - Lawless Alan #42 - Carson Hocevar (P) #24 - Rajah Caruth (R) #23 - Grant Enfinger (P) #51 - Jack Wood #02 - Garrett Smithley (i) #32 - Bret Holmes (R) #30 - Ryan Vargas #17 - Taylor Gray (R) #19 - Christian Eckes (P) #61 - Jake Drew #98 - Ty Majeski (P) #04 - Cory Roper #9 - Colby Howard #88 - Matt Crafton #15 - Tanner Gray #20 - Greg Van Alst #22 - Jason M. White #4 - Chase Purdy #35 - Jake Garcia (R) #56 - Tyler Hill #41 - Bayley Currey #38 - Zane Smith (P) #16 - Tyler Ankrum #52 - Stewart Friesen #1 - David Gilliland #28 - Bryan Dauzat

Catch NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series teams and drivers next at Homestead-Miami Speedway for the sixth playoff race of the season on October 20.