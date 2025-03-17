“Blowing through grandpas money”: NASCAR Nation reacts to Ty Gibbs’ furious radio message during Las Vegas Cup race

Ty Gibbs ranted to his team about his No. 54 Toyota Camry amid the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Hearing Gibbs' furious radio message, NASCAR fans shared their reaction to the 22-year-old driver on X.

For context, Gibbs blasted his team for the car's driveability, saying he was running a foot higher than his rivals due to low grip. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver said he wanted to plow the fence before telling his team to shut the car off once he pitted.

Most fans were against the No. 54 driver's radio messages, with one X user suggesting that the youngster was wasting the money of Joe Gibbs (JGR team owner and Ty Gibbs' grandfather).

"Blowing through grandpas money," the fan wrote.

"I bet he’s never been so glad to have his name on the side of the building as he is after this stretch of races," another fan commented.

One fan said former JGR driver Kyle Busch, who Ty Gibbs replaced in 2023, would've ranted on the radio but still delivered on track.

"Well. They could’ve kept Rowdy and heard all this and ran top 5 instead of 30th," the fan stated.

"Arrogant Ty is being humbled," an X user wrote.

"Sounds like he's on a booster seat," another fan commented.

Meanwhile, one fan suggested the No. 54 team could have an internal issue, particularly with the new crew chief Tyler Allen.

"It isn’t a skill issue. something’s just off with that whole team. new crew chief may just not be the right move," the fan said.

At the end of the Pennzoil 400, Ty Gibbs finished 22nd, with teammate Christopher Bell delivering the best result for JGR in 12th. The 22nd-place finish at Las Vegas is Gibbs' second-best result behind 16th in the Daytona 500. He has yet to score his first top 10 of the year.

Joe Gibbs Racing chief shared his thoughts on Ty Gibbs' slow start to 2025 season

Ty Gibbs may be struggling to score a good finish but Joe Gibbs Racing competition director Chris Gabehart sees progress in the No. 54 team. Gabehart believes the team does a better job handling on-track issues today than six months ago.

Chris Gabehart, Denny Hamlin's former crew chief in the No. 11, said (via NASCAR):

"It looks very similar to last year, but it is quite different...They weren’t running good, but with 15 to go, they were running 10th. That’s not what they were going to do six months ago. They weren’t made of that same moxie. They weren’t going to wake up and find that opportunity to catch a break and have a shot at a top 10."

Unfortunately, Ty Gibbs dealt with a faulty brake rotor at Phoenix Raceway, dropping his position from 13th to 25th.

"Now, ultimately, ‘bad luck’ bit him again. They broke the brake rotor and didn’t get the finish. But the key is they found a way to get to the end of the day with a shot to salvage their day and that is really what is foundationally important of any good team," Gabehart added.

Ty Gibbs drives the No. 54 Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing - Source: Imagn

Since joining JGR in 2023, Gibbs hasn't won a NASCAR Cup Series race yet. However, he made the playoffs last year on points. He also entered full-time competition in the premier series as an Xfinity Series champion (2022).

