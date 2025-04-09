Bob Pockrass highlights Michael Jordan owned 23XI’s recent advances in lawsuit against NASCAR

The latest development in the anti-trust lawsuit between NASCAR and Cup Series teams 23XI Racing, co-owned by Michael Jordan, and Front Row Motorsports was revealed on Wednesday. FOX Motorsports insider Bob Pockrass reported that the Michael Jordan-led team and FRM have called on multiple big-time sports leagues, including the NFL, to comply with subpoenas.

Pockrass brought the news to light via X, stating that 23XI and FRM aren't just looking towards other racing leagues, such as Formula One, for information on the percentage of the revenues teams get. They're also looking towards other sports. Pockrass wrote:

"Liberty Media (F1) isn't only league that 23XI and FRM have gone to court to try to enforce subpoenas for financial information on % of revenues that teams get. On March 31, 23XI/FRM filed motion in US District Court in NYC to compel the NFL, NBA and NHL to comply with subpoenas."

Pockrass then posted a photo of the subpoena that the Cup teams filed in the U.S. District Court of NYC. He penned a message with the photo that read:

"Here is part of the NFL response to 23XI/FRM seeking some of their financials when it comes to how much in revenues teams receive from the league:"

The subpoena essentially states that because the Cup teams are suing NASCAR, they can obtain information such as financials and other "sensitive" information from other major sports leagues in the country. However, the subpoena makes it clear that just because the teams want to obtain this information, it doesn't mean it has any relevance to the case.

23XI Racing, co-owned by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin, along with Front Row Motorsports, filed a lawsuit against NASCAR and its CEO Jim France after not reaching a charter agreement ahead of the 2025 season. They accused the sport of monopolistic practices and of violating the Sherman Anti-Trust Act. The teams retained charters for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season after filing a preliminary injunction, which was ultimately approved.

Michael Jordan shares lighthearted moment with Team Penske star Ryan Blaney after Darlington

Michael Jordan might be in an ongoing legal battle with NASCAR, but that isn't stopping the basketball icon from coming out to races to support his team. After Sunday's Goodyear 400 at Darlington, the 23XI Racing co-owner shared a moment with Ryan Blaney.

Blaney was leading Sunday's race with four laps to go until contact between Kyle Larson and 23XI driver Bubba Wallace sent the former spinning. This set up a late-race pit stop that saw Denny Hamlin come out with the lead and ultimately drive to victory on the final restart.

In a moment post-race, Jordan shook Blaney's hand and seemingly congratulated the former champion on a great race. The driver of the #12 threw a playful jab at Jordan about his driver, Wallace, being involved in the final caution that cost him the win in the end.

"Ryan Blaney chirped Michael Jordan after narrowly losing to Denny Hamlin at Darlington 👀🐐 'Hey, if your boy didn't spin out Larson...'," wrote 5 GOATs (via X).

Michael Jordan's team fields three full-time Cup Series rides. Bubba Wallace wheels the #23, while Tyler Reddick drives the #45 and Riley Herbst pilots the #35. The team has won eight Cup races since its debut in 2021.

