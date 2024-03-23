Boot Barn to sponsor Austin Dillon during select NASCAR Cup Series races in 2024

Richard Childress Racing (RCR) on Friday (March 22) announced that Boot Barn will serve as primary sponsor for Austin Dillon’s #3 Chevrolet car in select races during the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season.

According to RCR, Boot Barn, the largest western and work wear retailer in the nation will first adorn Dillon’s #3 car as primary sponsor in the HighPoint.com 400 at Pocono Raceway on Sunday (July 14). The rest of the schedule is yet to be released. However, the company will also serve as an associate sponsor during the 2024 season.

In a statement, the president of RCR, Torrey Galida, said:

“RCR and Boot Barn share an inspirational vision of supporting their local communities and those who feed America, build America, and protect America. Our teams are looking forward to working together to highlight our shared values and showcase Boot Barn’s broad selection of cowboy boots and western wear to NASCAR fans.”

In addition to the sponsorship partnership, the Boot Barn will also receive unique content creation from Austin Dillon. The company has served as primary partner in the #38 Front Row Motorsports in the Cup series from 2021 to 2023.

“It’s an honor to be able to represent Boot Barn” – Austin Dillon

After signing a deal with a new partner for the 2024 season, the #3 RCR Chevrolet driver is looking forward to adorning the colors of the company at Pocono race.

In a team release, Austin Dillon said:

“It’s an honor to be able to represent Boot Barn, both on the track and in my day-to-day life. Boot Barn is a staunch supporter of the western lifestyle, and I’m looking forward to expanding our relationship while creating engaging content for fans.”

Coming to his performance this season, Austin Dillion has had a disappointing outing as a result, he currently sits 30th in the points table after five races.

The four-time NASCAR Cup Series winner and the 2018 Daytona 500 finished 37th, 22th, 16th, 32nd, and 24th in the five races.

Austin Dillion will look to perform better in the upcoming Cup Series’ EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas. The race is set to begin on Sunday, March 24 at 3:30 pm ET.