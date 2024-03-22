NASCAR 2024: Qualifying order for the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas

Circuit of the Americas is ready to host the fourth annual EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix this weekend. The first road course of the 2024 season is set to begin at 3:30 pm ET on Sunday, Mar. 24, in a 231-mile action-packed contest.

Located in Austin, Texas, the Circuit of the Americas boasts a road course track with a 3.426-mile-long racing surface. The track opened in 1912 and features 20 turns and over 130 feet of elevation changes throughout the course.

Apart from making an appearance on the Cup Series calendar this year, the COTA track will also host the Xfinity and Truck Series races this weekend.

The EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix will feature 39 drivers. Like the other NASCAR races, the practice and qualifying sessions will open this racing weekend on Saturday at 10 am ET and 11:30 am ET on FS1, which will determine the starting positions for Sunday's race.

Qualifying order for 2024 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas

FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass has tweeted the qualifying order for the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix this weekend at the Circuit of the Americas:

The Cup Series qualifying session kicks off with AJ Allmendinger leading Group A and full-time Truck Series driver Timmy Hill will lead the Group B.

The qualifying order for 2024 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix has been divided into Group A and Group B. The order will be as follows:

Group A: Driver – Metric score

AJ Allmendinger - 62.000 Zane Smith - 35.700 Shane Van Gisbergen - 33.000 Todd Gilliland - 28.450 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. - 27.400 Carson Hocevar - 26.400 Corey LaJoie - 23.600 Ryan Preece - 23.000 Tyler Reddick - 22.050 Kyle Busch - 21.550 Bubba Wallace - 21.100 Erik Jones - 17.600 Chase Briscoe - 15.100 Chris Buescher - 12.000 John Hunter Nemechek - 11.550 Ryan Blaney - 10.450 Brad Keselowski - 7.700 Ty Gibbs - 6.450 Denny Hamlin - 3.600

Group B: Driver – Metric score

Timmy Hill - 62.350 Kamui Kobayashi - 61.650 Noah Gragson - 34.150 Harrison Burton - 28.750 Daniel Hemric - 27.400 Austin Dillon - 27.250 Austin Cindric - 25.250 William Byron - 23.550 Joey Logano - 22.350 Kaz Grala - 21.750 Justin Haley - 21.450 Daniel Suarez - 17.650 Josh Berry - 16.200 Ross Chastain - 14.300 Michael McDowell - 11.900 Christopher Bell - 10.800 Alex Bowman - 8.900 Chase Elliott - 7.600 Kyle Larson - 4.650 Martin Truex, Jr. - 1.850

Catch all your favorite NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers at Circuit of the Americas this weekend live on FS1 and PRN.