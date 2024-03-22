NASCAR 2024: Qualifying order for the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas

Circuit of the Americas is ready to host the fourth annual EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix this weekend. The first road course of the 2024 season is set to begin at 3:30 pm ET on Sunday, Mar. 24, in a 231-mile action-packed contest.
Located in Austin, Texas, the Circuit of the Americas boasts a road course track with a 3.426-mile-long racing surface. The track opened in 1912 and features 20 turns and over 130 feet of elevation changes throughout the course.
Apart from making an appearance on the Cup Series calendar this year, the COTA track will also host the Xfinity and Truck Series races this weekend.
The EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix will feature 39 drivers. Like the other NASCAR races, the practice and qualifying sessions will open this racing weekend on Saturday at 10 am ET and 11:30 am ET on FS1, which will determine the starting positions for Sunday's race.
Qualifying order for 2024 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas
FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass has tweeted the qualifying order for the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix this weekend at the Circuit of the Americas:
The Cup Series qualifying session kicks off with AJ Allmendinger leading Group A and full-time Truck Series driver Timmy Hill will lead the Group B.
The qualifying order for 2024 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix has been divided into Group A and Group B. The order will be as follows:
Group A: Driver – Metric score
- AJ Allmendinger - 62.000
- Zane Smith - 35.700
- Shane Van Gisbergen - 33.000
- Todd Gilliland - 28.450
- Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. - 27.400
- Carson Hocevar - 26.400
- Corey LaJoie - 23.600
- Ryan Preece - 23.000
- Tyler Reddick - 22.050
- Kyle Busch - 21.550
- Bubba Wallace - 21.100
- Erik Jones - 17.600
- Chase Briscoe - 15.100
- Chris Buescher - 12.000
- John Hunter Nemechek - 11.550
- Ryan Blaney - 10.450
- Brad Keselowski - 7.700
- Ty Gibbs - 6.450
- Denny Hamlin - 3.600
Group B: Driver – Metric score
- Timmy Hill - 62.350
- Kamui Kobayashi - 61.650
- Noah Gragson - 34.150
- Harrison Burton - 28.750
- Daniel Hemric - 27.400
- Austin Dillon - 27.250
- Austin Cindric - 25.250
- William Byron - 23.550
- Joey Logano - 22.350
- Kaz Grala - 21.750
- Justin Haley - 21.450
- Daniel Suarez - 17.650
- Josh Berry - 16.200
- Ross Chastain - 14.300
- Michael McDowell - 11.900
- Christopher Bell - 10.800
- Alex Bowman - 8.900
- Chase Elliott - 7.600
- Kyle Larson - 4.650
- Martin Truex, Jr. - 1.850
