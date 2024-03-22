NASCAR 2024: Qualifying order for the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas

NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix
Circuit of the Americas is ready to host the fourth annual EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix this weekend. The first road course of the 2024 season is set to begin at 3:30 pm ET on Sunday, Mar. 24, in a 231-mile action-packed contest.

Located in Austin, Texas, the Circuit of the Americas boasts a road course track with a 3.426-mile-long racing surface. The track opened in 1912 and features 20 turns and over 130 feet of elevation changes throughout the course.

Apart from making an appearance on the Cup Series calendar this year, the COTA track will also host the Xfinity and Truck Series races this weekend.

The EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix will feature 39 drivers. Like the other NASCAR races, the practice and qualifying sessions will open this racing weekend on Saturday at 10 am ET and 11:30 am ET on FS1, which will determine the starting positions for Sunday's race.

Qualifying order for 2024 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas

FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass has tweeted the qualifying order for the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix this weekend at the Circuit of the Americas:

The Cup Series qualifying session kicks off with AJ Allmendinger leading Group A and full-time Truck Series driver Timmy Hill will lead the Group B.

The qualifying order for 2024 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix has been divided into Group A and Group B. The order will be as follows:

Group A: Driver – Metric score

  1. AJ Allmendinger - 62.000
  2. Zane Smith - 35.700
  3. Shane Van Gisbergen - 33.000
  4. Todd Gilliland - 28.450
  5. Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. - 27.400
  6. Carson Hocevar - 26.400
  7. Corey LaJoie - 23.600
  8. Ryan Preece - 23.000
  9. Tyler Reddick - 22.050
  10. Kyle Busch - 21.550
  11. Bubba Wallace - 21.100
  12. Erik Jones - 17.600
  13. Chase Briscoe - 15.100
  14. Chris Buescher - 12.000
  15. John Hunter Nemechek - 11.550
  16. Ryan Blaney - 10.450
  17. Brad Keselowski - 7.700
  18. Ty Gibbs - 6.450
  19. Denny Hamlin - 3.600

Group B: Driver – Metric score

  1. Timmy Hill - 62.350
  2. Kamui Kobayashi - 61.650
  3. Noah Gragson - 34.150
  4. Harrison Burton - 28.750
  5. Daniel Hemric - 27.400
  6. Austin Dillon - 27.250
  7. Austin Cindric - 25.250
  8. William Byron - 23.550
  9. Joey Logano - 22.350
  10. Kaz Grala - 21.750
  11. Justin Haley - 21.450
  12. Daniel Suarez - 17.650
  13. Josh Berry - 16.200
  14. Ross Chastain - 14.300
  15. Michael McDowell - 11.900
  16. Christopher Bell - 10.800
  17. Alex Bowman - 8.900
  18. Chase Elliott - 7.600
  19. Kyle Larson - 4.650
  20. Martin Truex, Jr. - 1.850

Catch all your favorite NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers at Circuit of the Americas this weekend live on FS1 and PRN.

