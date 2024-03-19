NASCAR EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix 2024: Full entry list at Circuit of the Americas

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to Austin, Texas, for the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix this weekend after a thrilling race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix is the sixth NASCAR Cup Series race and the first road course race of the season, which is set to be held on Sunday (Mar. 24) at Circuit of the Americas. The 231-mile race kicks off at 3:30 pm ET and will be broadcast on FOX and PRN.

The event will be contested over 68 laps on the 3.426-mile road course track. Sunday's event marks the fourth annual EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix hosted by Circuit of the Americas.

The 39 drivers will take the green flag, and four have changed on this weekend’s docket: #13 Kaulig Racing’s AJ Allmendinger, #16 Kaulig Racing’s Shane van Gisbergen, #50 23XI Racing’s Kamui Kobayashi, and #66 MBM Motorsports’ Timmy Hill.

23XI Racing driver Tyler Reddick won last year’s EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix in three hours, 30 minutes, and 32 seconds. Reddick will look to defend his title.

2024 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas full entry list

Here's a list of the 39 NASCAR Cup Series cars that will take part in the 2024 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Josh Berry #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Noah Gragson #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #13 - AJ Allmendinger #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - Kaz Grala #16 - Shane Van Gisbergen #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Martin Truex, Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #31 - Daniel Hemric #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland #41 - Ryan Preece #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #50 - Kamui Kobayashi #51 - Justin Haley #54 - Ty Gibbs #66 - Timmy Hill #71 - Zane Smith #77 - Carson Hocevar #99 - Daniel Suarez

Catch the action-packed NASCAR Cup Series weekend at Circuit of the Americas on Mar. 24 at 3:30 pm ET.