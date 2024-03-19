NASCAR EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix 2024: Full entry list at Circuit of the Americas

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to Austin, Texas, for the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix this weekend after a thrilling race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix is the sixth NASCAR Cup Series race and the first road course race of the season, which is set to be held on Sunday (Mar. 24) at Circuit of the Americas. The 231-mile race kicks off at 3:30 pm ET and will be broadcast on FOX and PRN.

The event will be contested over 68 laps on the 3.426-mile road course track. Sunday's event marks the fourth annual EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix hosted by Circuit of the Americas.

The 39 drivers will take the green flag, and four have changed on this weekend’s docket: #13 Kaulig Racing’s AJ Allmendinger, #16 Kaulig Racing’s Shane van Gisbergen, #50 23XI Racing’s Kamui Kobayashi, and #66 MBM Motorsports’ Timmy Hill.

23XI Racing driver Tyler Reddick won last year’s EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix in three hours, 30 minutes, and 32 seconds. Reddick will look to defend his title.

2024 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas full entry list

Here's a list of the 39 NASCAR Cup Series cars that will take part in the 2024 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Josh Berry
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Noah Gragson
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #13 - AJ Allmendinger
  14. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  15. #15 - Kaz Grala
  16. #16 - Shane Van Gisbergen
  17. #17 - Chris Buescher
  18. #19 - Martin Truex, Jr.
  19. #20 - Christopher Bell
  20. #21 - Harrison Burton
  21. #22 - Joey Logano
  22. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  23. #24 - William Byron
  24. #31 - Daniel Hemric
  25. #34 - Michael McDowell
  26. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  27. #41 - Ryan Preece
  28. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  29. #43 - Erik Jones
  30. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  31. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
  32. #48 - Alex Bowman
  33. #50 - Kamui Kobayashi
  34. #51 - Justin Haley
  35. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  36. #66 - Timmy Hill
  37. #71 - Zane Smith
  38. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  39. #99 - Daniel Suarez

Catch the action-packed NASCAR Cup Series weekend at Circuit of the Americas on Mar. 24 at 3:30 pm ET.

