Bootie Barker claims NASCAR prospect Corey Heim would’ve won a Cup race this season if he was driving full-time

Corey Heim, one of the stars of the NASCAR Truck Series and a development driver at 23XI Racing, has announced he will be back in the 23XI Cup car in August 2025 at Richmond, which will be his third Cup start this season. Bootie Barker, a veteran crew chief who now works at 23XI Racing, shared his thoughts on the youngster's progress.Barker went on to say that if he were racing full-time in the Cup series this year, he would already have a win to his name.Heim is currently racing part-time in the NASCAR Cup Series in the No. 67 Toyota Camry with 23XI Racing, along with crew chief Bootie Barker. He signed a multi-year development contract with 23XI Racing in early 2025 that includes part-time Cup starts this year and part-time Xfinity races with Sam Hunt Racing.Bootie Barker has now shared that he believes NASCAR prospect Corey Heim would have won a Cup race by now if he were driving in the series full-time. Heim has run five races in the Cup Series over two years. He has an exemplary record in the Truck Series, with 16 wins to his name in 80 races. Five of those wins have come this year.NASCAR journalist Danielle Trotta shared Barker's comments on Heim on X. She wrote:&quot;Truck star Corey Heim announced he’ll be back in 23XI Cup car 2 weeks at Richmond. Bootie Barker told me &amp; @LarryMac28 Heim is Cup ready right now &amp; said if Heim were full time cup racing this year he’d have already won a race. Whoa. Question is when will Toyota put Heim in a cup car and where???&quot;Heim finished second in the Truck Series standings last year, and currently finds himself atop the standings. The playoffs are set to get underway later this month, and he will have his sights set on a championship title. Then, perhaps a Cup Series run could beckon for him.Corey Heim opens up on battling through ‘circumstantial’ setbacks after four early wins in 2025 After 16 races in the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, Corey Heim has shown strong dominance with five wins, multiple pole positions, and numerous Top five and Top 10 finishes. His most recent victory was at the LIUNA 150 at Lime Park Rock.Despite some setbacks such as engine issues at Homestead and a spin caused by a clash at North Wilkesboro Speedway, Heim expressed pride in his achievements and confidence in his team's consistent speed and performance throughout the season.&quot;I feel like we’ve had a lot of things that have taken us out of various races,” Corey Heim said. “Most of it being circumstantial like the engine issue at Homestead or getting spun last week. It’s been a bunch of things.&quot;“We’re not running like crap. The speed is there every race. Just some weird things have happened. Four wins this early in the season is a lot to be proud and a lot more season left.” [via Sporting News]Heim has been consistently finishing in the Top 10 and has an average finish of 7.125 in the Truck Series this year.