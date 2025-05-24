“A lot to be proud and a lot more season left”: Corey Heim opens up on battling through ‘circumstantial’ setbacks after 4 early wins in 2025 

After 11 races of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Season, Corey Heim has dominated. He has secured wins at four races, while also bringing home multiple pole positions and a strong number of Top Fives. His most recent win came at this weekend's North Carolina Education Lottery 200 event, which took place at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. Opening up about the win, as well as his overall performance this season, the Truck Series driver shared his pride about his work so far, as well as his excitement for the rest of the year.

The Tricon Garage #11 pilot has consistently made it into the top 10 of almost every race this season, and has come close to winning a few other events as well, but has been a victim of incidents that have been out of his control. Last week, at the North Wilkesboro Speedway, Heim was once again leading the race when a clash with Layne Riggs brought about a spin that had him score his second-lowest finish of the season, 17th place.

"I feel like we’ve had a lot of things that have taken us out of various races,” Corey Heim said. “Most of it being circumstantial like the engine issue at Homestead or getting spun last week. It’s been a bunch of things."

At Homestead, despite his engine issues, he finished in third place, which gives weight to the 22-year-old's claims that the #11 team is bringing the speed every weekend.

“We’re not running like crap. The speed is there every race. Just some weird things have happened. Four wins this early in the season is a lot to be proud and a lot more season left.” [via Sporting News]

Along with his four wins, Corey Heim has achieved seven Top Fives and nine Top 10s, along with three pole positions. His lowest finish this season was at the Atlanta Motor Speedway race, where he secured a result of 23rd place after he ran out of gas.

NASCAR Cup Series driver calls Corey Heim "the best in the field."

Corey Heim (11) during the NASCAR Truck Series championship race at Phoenix Raceway, November 8th 2024 - Source: Imagn

At this past Friday night's Charlotte Motor Speedway Truck Race, Corey Heim was joined on the grid by Cup Series drivers Ross Chastain, who was driving the #44 vehicle for Niece Motorsports, and Kyle Busch, who was behind the wheel of the #7 truck for Spire Motorsports.

Chastain crossed the line at the event to take home a second-place finish, and speaking after the race, he was proud of his performance, but acknowledged that no one on the field had what it takes to match up with Heim.

“Best in class,” Chastain said of his own effort. “The 11 (Heim) is the best in the field right now, and none of us had anything for him. The 7 (Kyle Busch), the 38 (Smith), the 34 (Layne Riggs) — it was a heck of a race (for second) back there between us, but we’ve got to make it last longer.” [via NASCAR]

With his victory in Charlotte, Corey Heim now sits at the top of the Craftsman Truck Series standings, 100 points clear of Chandler Smith in second.

