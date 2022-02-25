"Brad just kept on racing the same way" - Dale Earnhardt Jr. talks about Brad Keselowski's Daytona 500 struggles

NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. addressed Brad Keselowski's struggles on a recent episode of his podcast. He also spoke about the wrecks that occurred throughout Sunday’s Daytona 500.

Dale Earnhardt Jr., the two-time Daytona 500 champion, stated that, if you know Keselowski, then they shouldn’t be surprised by what happened in the 64th Great American Race. On his performance, Earnhardt Jr. went on to add:

“Seeing that happening to Brad, I was like, damn! Brad doesn't care. Like Brad, I don't care. It’s just interesting because Brad, obviously when it happened the first time, didn’t have the reaction that I would have if Brad didn’t go. That was my mulligan. I’m all shield Brad just keep on racing the same way. It’s true Brad is Brad. If you know Brad, it’s not a big surprise because he’s out there for Brad and I think he’s out especially with his new deal. He’s out there to prove he made the right choice. Yeah, he’s definitely racing."

Upon talking about the way Keselowski approached the race. Earnhardt Jr. praised the driver's perseverance, stating:

“Well, I mean when I’ve been in that situation and done something like that, I really try hard to keep racing hard. You have to push and you have to do things like Brad was doing. But I feel like, Gosh! Okay, you can’t do that again, right?"

Dale Earnhardt Jr. described how drivers wreck during a race

Further, in a conversation with co-host Mike Davis, Earnhardt Jr., explains how one driver wrecked another intentionally or unintentionally. Earnhardt said:

“Once you wreck a guy, especially when it takes a few people out. If you didn’t mean to do it, I’ve wrecked people on purpose. But if you didn’t mean to do it was an accident. You kind of have this feeling, or at least I don't shoot, that was my mulligan. I’ve used it up. Now I can’t allow that to happen again during this race. So, I’m really going to draw a lot of attention to myself and probably piss off all the people I’m racing with."

Earnhardt Jr. provided an interesting perspective of the mental turmoil a driver goes through after causing a wreck. You would hope that, the majority of the time, wrecks simply happen unintentionally.

Edited by Adam Dickson