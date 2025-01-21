Brad Keselowski admits the crushing aspect of NASCAR ownership: “It’s one of the most difficult things”

Brad Keselowski touched on the hardest aspect of being a team owner in NASCAR. In a conversation with Kelley Earnhardt Miller, the sister of Dale Earnhardt Jr., Keselowski revealed that sharing information has become the "most difficult" thing for him as a business owner.

Earnhardt and Keselowski discussed everything about NASCAR in the latest Dale Jr. Download's Business Motorsports podcast. There, the former asked the latter how he manages to deal with the sharing of information.

While asking this, Kelley, who is also a team owner (co-owns the Xfinity Series outfit JR Motorsports along with her brother, Dale Earnhardt Jr.), mentioned that she also finds it tough at times to work out how much information is required to share and how much to withhold.

Answering the question, the RFK Racing driver said:

"Amongst many things, information sharing is one of the most difficult things as a business leader to me. You know, you want to share the vision of where you're going so you can get alignment of purpose to your point. But then you're kind of, How many details do I share, right?

"You know, throw aside the part of somebody kind of taking your business plan and share it with your competitor, but there's also a part of sometimes you share things and you make people nervous," Brad Keselowski further added.

Besides being a full-time driver, Keselowski also co-owns Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing, the team he also races for. He joined RFK in 2022 as a co-owner after leaving Team Penske. He replaced Ryan Newman in the #6 Cup Series entry and entered Roush Fenway Racing as a co-owner. Shortly after his arrival, the team changed their name from RF Racing to RFK Racing.

Before his Cup Series team co-ownership, Keselowski owned Brad Keselowski Racing, which competed in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series from 2007 to 2017. However, after a decade of operation, Keselowski closed the team.

Brad Keselowski revealed his favorite part of being a team owner

In the Dale Jr Download podcast with Kelley Earnhardt, Brad Keselowski also revealed the best part of being a team owner. Speaking about this, the RFK Racing star said:

"There's a little bit of the control freak that I think we all have where you're like, Man, we were missing this one piece; I knew how to get it. Couldn't do it because I didn't have the, you know, authority and command authority to do it. So I like that part of being an owner. That excites me. I love Kelley, [that] is my favorite part of being a team owner.

Keselowski will continue racing for RFK Racing in the Cup Series and drive the #6 Ford Mustang Dark Horse. He will spearhead his team alongside teammates Ryan Preece in the #60 and Chris Buescher in the #17 entry.

