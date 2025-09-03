Brad Keselowski announces the arrival of newest family member with adorable family picture 

By Vignesh Kanna
Published Sep 03, 2025 05:19 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity Series ALSCO 300 - Source: Getty
Brad Keselowski - NASCAR Xfinity Series ALSCO 300 - Source: Getty

Brad Keselowski shared heartwarming news about the latest addition to his 'party of 6.' On Tuesday, September 2, the RFK Racing driver proudly welcomed his fourth child, Robert Sterling, with a wholesome family portrait.

Ad

The Nascar driver and his wife, Paige Keselowski, had their first kid, Scarlett, in 2015. The couple later tied the knot in 2017 and had their second child, Autumn, in 2019. Their first son, Maize, was born just two years ago in November, and the pair announced news of their pregnancy early this year.

In an X post uploaded by Keselowski, he shared an image of the little one with the following caption.

"Officially a party of 6. Meet the newest Keselowski, Sterling Robert!"
Ad
Trending
Ad

Brad Keselowski was on baby duty the last couple of weeks, with former Cup driver Corey LaJoie standing in as a reserve driver. Notably, Denny Hamlin recently sat out the Mexico City race to attend to his fourth child's birth. In other news, Ryan Blaney is also preparing to welcome his first child in the off-season.

Parker Kligerman reflects on Brad Keselowski's 'fading off' narrative

Former NASCAR driver and CW broadcaster Parker Kligerman recently weighed in on Kyle Busch and Brad Keselowski's declining stock in the Cup Series. Both veterans have crossed the 40-year mark and plan to continue competing at the top level, but their recent struggles have raised doubts about their long-term future.

Ad

In a podcast episode of Rubbin is Racing, Kligerman discussed whether age comes into play for drivers like Busch and Keselowski.

"I say, like, age, you know, late 30s to me is still a young race car driver. Like, you can go—you can go in your 40s. Denny Hamlin's proven that. Kevin Harvick proved that. Mark Martin has proved that. Many, many years before this, you know, we've gotten obsessed with age, and the analytics would tell you for the last 15 years is probably the wrong approach. Like your best cup drivers are in their 30s, right?" [01:03:12 onwards]
Ad
"Like that's just the forever-reason lifestyle, you know, mental experience, talent, skill—everything aligns in your 30s. So, I think it's actually the premier time for a race car driver," he added.
youtube-cover
Ad

Brad Keselowski remains one of the five Cup veterans without a playoff berth this season. The No. 6 Ford driver experienced a torrid start to his season with a dearth of top-10s. It wasn't until the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway that he finally secured his first top-10 at fifth.

Keselowski later found his stride and scored multiple top-5s, including a season-best second-place finish at Echopark Speedway. Nonetheless, he ultimately fell short of a race win, while he ranked well below his RFK Racing teammates Chris Buescher and Ryan Preece.

About the author
Vignesh Kanna

Vignesh Kanna

Vignesh is part of Sportskeeda's motorsports division and covers both NASCAR and Formula 1. As a motorsports enthusiast coming from a Mass Communication and Journalism background, he's found that the best way to immerse himself in the sport is by writing about it. Vignesh likes to root for underdogs, whether they be drivers like Nico Hulkenberg or teams like Williams. When he's not writing, he enjoys playing Badminton and unwinding with stand-up specials.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Tushhita Barua
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications