Brad Keselowski announces the arrival of newest family member with adorable family picture 

Brad Keselowski shared heartwarming news about the latest addition to his 'party of 6.' On Tuesday, September 2, the RFK Racing driver proudly welcomed his fourth child, Robert Sterling, with a wholesome family portrait.The Nascar driver and his wife, Paige Keselowski, had their first kid, Scarlett, in 2015. The couple later tied the knot in 2017 and had their second child, Autumn, in 2019. Their first son, Maize, was born just two years ago in November, and the pair announced news of their pregnancy early this year.In an X post uploaded by Keselowski, he shared an image of the little one with the following caption.&quot;Officially a party of 6. Meet the newest Keselowski, Sterling Robert!&quot;Brad Keselowski was on baby duty the last couple of weeks, with former Cup driver Corey LaJoie standing in as a reserve driver. Notably, Denny Hamlin recently sat out the Mexico City race to attend to his fourth child's birth. In other news, Ryan Blaney is also preparing to welcome his first child in the off-season.Parker Kligerman reflects on Brad Keselowski's 'fading off' narrativeFormer NASCAR driver and CW broadcaster Parker Kligerman recently weighed in on Kyle Busch and Brad Keselowski's declining stock in the Cup Series. Both veterans have crossed the 40-year mark and plan to continue competing at the top level, but their recent struggles have raised doubts about their long-term future.In a podcast episode of Rubbin is Racing, Kligerman discussed whether age comes into play for drivers like Busch and Keselowski.&quot;I say, like, age, you know, late 30s to me is still a young race car driver. Like, you can go—you can go in your 40s. Denny Hamlin's proven that. Kevin Harvick proved that. Mark Martin has proved that. Many, many years before this, you know, we've gotten obsessed with age, and the analytics would tell you for the last 15 years is probably the wrong approach. Like your best cup drivers are in their 30s, right?&quot; [01:03:12 onwards]&quot;Like that's just the forever-reason lifestyle, you know, mental experience, talent, skill—everything aligns in your 30s. So, I think it's actually the premier time for a race car driver,&quot; he added. Brad Keselowski remains one of the five Cup veterans without a playoff berth this season. The No. 6 Ford driver experienced a torrid start to his season with a dearth of top-10s. It wasn't until the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway that he finally secured his first top-10 at fifth.Keselowski later found his stride and scored multiple top-5s, including a season-best second-place finish at Echopark Speedway. Nonetheless, he ultimately fell short of a race win, while he ranked well below his RFK Racing teammates Chris Buescher and Ryan Preece.