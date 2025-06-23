Brad Keselowski breaks down pit road setbacks that derailed his lead at Pocono

Roush-Fenway Keselowski Racing driver Brad Keselowski was recently featured in a post-race interview with Amazon Prime. During the interaction, Keselowski shared his thoughts on the pit road setback that derailed his lead at the Pocono Raceway event.

The #6 Ford Mustang Dark Horse driver had a decent start in the 16-lap race. He qualified 14th for the race with a best time of 52.78 seconds and a top speed of 170.52 mph. Keselowski was just 0.64 seconds behind the pole-sitter, Denny Hamlin, with a best time of 52.14 seconds and a top speed of 172.60 mph.

Despite starting from the mid-pack, Brad Keselowski took the lead and stayed in front for 27 laps. But during lap 56 of the 160-lap race, he made an error entering the pit roads and was the only driver to do so as the pit roads were closed. Generally, the governing body keeps the pit road closed for one lap after the caution, but this time the road was closed for three laps, and Keselowski entered the road without double-checking.

Recalling the incident, the RFK driver told Prime:

"We made a really bad call. I was right, but not for the reason I thought I was, and what was really confusing is the next lap, when everybody else paid. I was like, why would they do that? Yeah, you know, a couple of really interesting things from today, for whatever reason. And this isn't; this is my fault. Just be clear of this. We held pit road every pit cycle for three laps, and normally they hold pit road for one lap." [00:00]

"So when you get to lap two, it's just an automatic pit. And so when we were going down the short chute, the team said, Pit this time, and I had no reason to challenge them. And ultimately, I hold the steering wheel, and I'm the one that's got a check. You know I gotta be the check for that, and I didn't check the crew chief in the spotter, and that's my fault," the #6 Ford Mustang driver owned up to his mistake.

Despite facing such challenges, Brad Keselowski finished "The Great American Getaway 400 Presented by VISITPA.COM" among the top ten drivers. Keselowski landed a ninth-place finish in the 400-mile race, one spot behind his teammate Ryan Preece.

"They’re pushing me": Brad Keselowski got candid about his teammates landing better results in the 2025 season

Ahead of April's Jack Link's 500, former NASCAR Cup Series champion Brad Keselowski was featured in a media day availability. During the interview, the RFK driver opened up about his teammates performing better than him in the 2025 Cup Series season.

Keselowski has been witnessing one of the worst seasons of his career since his full-time debut in 2010. Despite 17 starts, the #6 Ford Mustang Dark Horse driver has yet to secure a win and ranks 30th in the series points table. Meanwhile, his teammates rank much higher than him on the list.

Reflecting on the same, Brad Keselowski told the press (via SpeedwayDigest.com)

“They’re pushing me, which is good. I don’t want it to be a one-directional relationship where I was pushing them. Maybe I got a little more than I hoped for (laughing), but I really like the intensity that both of them have."

Brad Keselowski's teammate, Ryan Preece, ranks 14th on the Cup Series points table with 383 points. Preece has secured seven top-ten and one top-five finish. On the other hand, Chris Buescher ranks 11th with 421 points, nine top-ten finishes, and three top-five finishes in 17 starts.

