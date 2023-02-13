Brad Keselowski 'can't sleep' ahead of Daytona 500

The upcoming 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 is all set to go live this coming weekend, and owner-operator Brad Keselowski seems to be feeling the effects quite a lot in advance.

Regarded as one of the most pretigious events of the whole season, not to mention the history of the sport, the 500-mile-long race is considered a trophy as good as, if not better than, the championship itself.

Roush Fenway Keselwoski (RFK) Racing co-owner and driver of the #6 Ford Mustang for the team, Brad Keselowski, however, has not been the most fortunate driver during the historic event at Daytona International Speedway.

Starting the 2023 season off on not the best foot, RKF Racing drivers Keselowski and Chris Buescher failed to qualify for the opening exhibition-style Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum. The team, however, can take relief from their past year's dominant performance at the Duels at Daytona Road Course.

With a history of multiple near misses at the Superspeedway, Keselowski will be hoping for a chance to visit Victory Lane this season, and is excited for the same, as evident by his posts on social media. The 39-year-old took to Twitter and wrote:

"6 days to #Daytona500 and I already can’t sleep… Wondering, what the race winning move will be?"

Brad Keselowski came closest to winning the elusive Daytona 500 in 2021. He was seen battling Joey Logano on the last lap for the lead in the race, before making contact and falling back.

Brad Keselowski seeks help from supernatural sources ahead of the 2023 Daytona 500

In a Daytona 500 career that has been riddled with close calls and near misses, it is not unfair for Brad Keselowski to seek help from otherworldly sources as he heads into the 500-mile-log race this coming weekend.

Keselowski recently spoke about how winning the 500-mile-long race, as well as his team's performances over the last year and into the Busch Light Clash this year, has not been up to the mark, and said:

"I try to put on my faith hat and look up at the good Lord and say, ‘I’m being tested,’ and that one day, he’s going to come through for me and things are going to play out, I guess we’ll see.”

Watch Brad Keselowski try his hand at the 65th run of the Daytona 500 on February 19, 2023 at 2:30 pm ET.

