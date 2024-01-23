Brad Keselowski & Chris Buescher’s new paint schemes courtesy new RFK sponsor Build Submarines

As the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season is coming closer, RFK Racing and Brad Keselowski have started announcing new paint schemes, sponsors, and more.

On Monday, (January 22), RFK Racing revealed the fresh look of Brad Keselowski’s #6 and Chris Buescher’s #17 Ford Mustang for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season, featuring Build Submarines’ paint scheme.

BlueForge Alliance, which is involved in securing workers for the U.S. Navy’s Submarine Industrial Base (SIB) program, has renewed and expanded its relationship with the Keselowski co-owned team. The company will be a primary sponsor for Keselowski and Buescher in a total of 18 NASCAR Cup Series races this season.

In a post on X, RFK Racing unveiled the cool paint schemes of their drivers for the upcoming season with a caption which reads:

“DRIVING THE MISSION. BK and Buescher will put the @BuildSubmarines colors on the track for a combined 18 races this season.”

Brad Keselowski will carry Submarines’ colors in eight races, starting with Richmond Raceway (March 31), Texas Motor Speedway (April 14), Dover Motor Speedway (April 28), Charlotte Motor Speedway (May 26), Loudon (June 23), Richmond Raceway (August 11), Talladega Superspeedway (October 6), and season-finale race at Phoenix Raceway (November 10).

Chris Buescher will carry the submarine themed paint schemes in 10 events beginning with season event of the season at Atlanta Motor Speedway (February 25), Phoenix Raceway (March 10), Bristol Motor Speedway (March 17), Martinsville Speedway (April 7), Sonoma Raceway (June 9), Nashville Superspeedway (June 30), Pocono Raceway (July 14), Darlington Raceway (September 1), Watkins Glen International (September 15), and Martinsville Speedway (November 3).

The company will also make its debut with the team's #Stage 60, a third entry which will be driven by David Ragan at season-opening race Daytona 500.

Brad Keselowski wants to grow as a team in the upcoming seasons

RFK Racing co-owner Keselowski expressed his thoughts on NASCAR's increasing emphasis on road course racing and how having experience in that discipline can be advantageous for a successful Cup team.

NASCAR veteran believes that a strong foundation in road course racing can contribute to the overall success of a Cup team in NASCAR.

Brad Keselowski said (nbcsports.com):

“As NASCAR continues to get heavier and heavier into road course racing, I think that pedigree offers a lot of advantages to the ecosystem of a successful Cup team”

“We don’t want to just grow just to grow. I’m not particularly interested in that. We want to grow to be successful. And so it takes a very measured means to do that,”