"It's definitely the goal": Brad Keselowski aims to expand RFK Racing to a 3-car operation with the #60 entry

Since Brad Keselowski joined the RFK Racing as a driver/co-owner, the team is slowly taking its strides in NASCAR's top-tier series. Under his leadership, RFK Racing might have won one race in 2022 but this year they have shown huge progress winning three races, alongside a solid playoff entry by their both cars - #6 and #17 Ford.

RFK Racing will run its third entry known as #Stage60 program at season opener Daytona 500 with NASCAR veteran David Ragan in 2024. This is the first step towards bigger ambitions for the team heading into the 2024 season.

“It’s definitely the goal,” Keselowski said via racer.com aiming to expand RFK Racing to a three-car team with #Stage60.

Brad Keselowski is also planning to field the third entry in Superspeedway and Road Course races but the additional events and drivers have not been announced yet.

Before 2016 RFK had three full-time cars in Jack Rousch’s stable and they plan to return to that, but will be doing it systematically.

Keselowski said:

“So that requires, even for an existing company like RFK, a really intentional process of how to get a team up from the ground to be successful. Again, today, you could still just start a team and show up as an unchartered car and run, but the reality of you being competitive is very, very small. So where we’re at as a company, we don’t want to grow just to grow; I’m not particularly interested in that. We want to grow to be successful, and so it takes a very measured means to do that, and I think that’s what the Stage 60 car represents for us.”

“Having a third car would give us some more strength” – Brad Keselowski

RFK Racing has plans to be more competitive at Daytona 500 and put all their three cars in position to win the event.

Further, Brad Keselowski said that having a third car will give them more strength to win and build a solid foundation for future expansion.

On winning ambition with #Stage60 entry, Brad Keselowski said (via racer.com):

“The last few years, we’ve been in position to win the race with both of our cars, and for a number of reasons, it didn’t come together. We’d like to think that having a third car would give us some more strength to hopefully be able to bring that home. To be determined on what the result will be, but the intentions are really good and the effort is really good, and that’s what we can control.”