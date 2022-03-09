Brad Keselowski driver odds for NASCAR Ruoff Mortgage 500, 2022

The NASCAR Cup Series' Ruoff Mortgage 500 will be held on Sunday, March 13th at the lower-banked Raceway and Phoenix Raceway. Brad Keselowski will be one of the 36 NASCAR drivers competing at Phoenix Raceway.

Brad Keselowski is in 12th place on the odds board with a long-shot bet of +3000, putting him in the tier alongside Aric Almirola and Christopher Bell. Kyle Larson and Martin Truex Jr. lead the table.

Before the start of the 2022 season, Keselowski joined his co-owned racing team, Roush Fenway Racing, to start a new chapter in his career. Brad Keselowski is the driver of the No. 6 Ford Mustang for the RFR team.

Initially, he raced for Team Penske in a Ford Mustang No. 2. After his departure, Austin Cindric took over the No. 2 spot. With the No. 2, Austin Cindric clinched his first Daytona 500 victory.

After creating numerous wrecks during the Daytona 500, Brad Keselowski got his retribution at Pennzoil 400 and Wise Power 400

Starting the season with a new team and car, he clinched his first top ten finish in the Daytona 500, which was the first race of the 2022 season. Despite placing 9th, he didn’t end the race without controversy as he was the involved in the worst wreck of the event.

As the race ended, most drivers who wrecked pointed to Brad Keselowski as the one to blame after shoving several drivers and leaving them spinning.

Among the huge wrecks caused by Keselowski involved Harrison Burton sending his car airborne and collecting Denny Hamlin in the process of ending their race at that point.

FOX: NASCAR @NASCARONFOX Harrison Burton gets upside down at Daytona. He's okay. Harrison Burton gets upside down at Daytona. He's okay. https://t.co/oVi4UrJd1Q

Keselowski also eliminated his teammate Chris Buescher with a few laps to go. From the Daytona 500, Keselowski headed straight to Fontana for the Wise Power 400, on 27th Feb.

After causing several wrecks at Daytona 500, it was now his turn to wreck, as Bubba Wallace Jr. bumped him from behind before turning his car, leaving him struggling to stick in the top ten. As a result of the wreck, he placed a disappointing 27th place.

FOX: NASCAR @NASCARONFOX Big trouble in Fontana! Bubba Wallace, Brad Keselowski, Harrison Burton and Austin Cindric involved. Big trouble in Fontana! Bubba Wallace, Brad Keselowski, Harrison Burton and Austin Cindric involved. https://t.co/s5fnvwDqr0

In his third race, the Pennzoil 400, he also encountered a wreck after his car lost control, spinning on its own. Before the incident, Keselowski was among the top ten, but the wreck pulled him behind, finishing in 24th place.

As NASCAR returns to Phoenix Raceway this weekend, Keselowski joins the long-list of drivers who will be hunting for their first win. Currently, he ranks 12th in the Cup series table with 77 points.

Edited by Adam Dickson