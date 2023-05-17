Brad Keselowski elaborates on wearing a device that measures your body core temperature ‘for several hours’

NASCAR Cup Series owner-operator Brad Keselowski and his team Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing have seen a steady rise in performance over the last few races in the sport.

Fielding the #6 and #17 Ford Mustangs driven by Keselowski and Chris Buescher, the North Carolina-based racing outfit has been steadily improving its results in 2023 after a mediocre 2022 season at best.

Brad Keselowski's P4 finish at last Sunday's Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway came as one of the team's best results so far this year. The throwback weekend at 'The Lady in Black' also saw Chris Buescher finish in P10, marking a double top-10 finish for the team.

Keselowski spoke to track-side media after his top-5 finish after the 400-mile-long event and was seen elaborating on how the teams' performance has improved over the past few months. However, eagle-eyed fans noted a device hanging from the 39-year-old driver's neck as he spoke to the media, triggering a curious discussion online.

Atfer a fan tweeted asking what the pouch-like device does, Brad Keselowski replied to give a brief gist of what the pouch was and wrote:

"Short answer- System that measures your body core temperature for several hours. It’s downloading the data from a pill you swallow so it has to be close to your chest immediately after the race to work."

As is common with most sports that require continuous stress on the body of an individual, NASCAR also has various measures to monitor and determine drivers' health inside the car, as well as after they step out.

Brad Keselowski explained the device to be a core body temperature measuring system, that can give essential vitals on the drivers' bodies as they begin to relax after stepping out of their race cars.

"Knocking on the door" - Brad Keselowski thinks RFK Racing are in position to visit Victory Lane anytime now

After a solid double top-10 finish for both drivers at Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing, driver and co-owner of the team Brad Keselowski was upbeat at Darlington Raceway.

The Goodyear 400 saw the #6 Ford Mustang driver finish in P4 while Chris Buescher rounded up in 10th place.

Elaborating on how Keselowski thinks the team is ready to win a race soon, the 39-year-old said:

"Just really solid. I think we ran fifth to tenth pretty much the whole day. We're in position and we're solid and knocking on the door."

Watch Brad Keselowski try and break his winless streak at North Wilkesboro Speedway this coming weekend.

