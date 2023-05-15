Create

NASCAR 2023 points standings after Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway

By Yash Soni
Modified May 15, 2023 12:51 IST
NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400
NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400

Thirteen races have already taken place in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron became the first three-time winner in the NASCAR Cup Series season this season after emerging victorious at the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway on Sunday (May 14).

In an action-packed Darlington race, Byron took advantage of a late on-track incident between Ross Chastain and Kyle Larson and stayed out front on the final lap to cross the checkered flag in P1.

CHECKERED FLAG: BYRON COMES THROUGH!@WilliamByron takes a special #NASCARThrowback scheme to Victory Lane at @TooToughToTame! #Goodyear400 https://t.co/xTe8UGskht

With the Sunday victory, the #24 Chevrolet driver was awarded with 56 points and moved from ninth to fifth place in the driver’s standings with 387 points, with three wins and six top-five finishes.

After finishing P29 at Darlington Raceway, Ross Chastain gained 25 points and stayed on top of the points table with 429 points and five top-five finishes.

Joey Logano, the defending winner of the event, failed to repeat his heroics, finishing 18th. With that, he gained just 19 points and occupied 12th place in the points table with 334 points.

Cup grid (13 to go): Chastain +159, Byron-3w, Larson-2w, Busch-2w, Bell-1w, Hamlin-1w, Truex-1w, Reddick-1w, Logano-1w, Stenhouse-1w, Harvick +130, Blaney +111, Keselowski +95, Buescher +59, Wallace +23, Briscoe +5, Bowman -5, Suarez -13, Gibbs -15, Cindric -27, McDowell -34 https://t.co/3AuLIIMorP

Martin Truex Jr., who started on pole, led a race-high 145 laps before being involved in a crash late in the race. With P31 finish, he gained 17 points and sits in sixth position in the points table with 385 points, one win, and two top-five finishes.

NASCAR points table after 2023 Goodyear 400

Here's the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the 13 NASCAR Cup Series race of the season:

  1. William Byron - 387
  2. Kyle Larson - 363
  3. Kyle Busch - 353
  4. Christopher Bell - 402
  5. Denny Hamlin - 393
  6. Martin Truex Jr. - 385
  7. Tyler Reddick - 371
  8. Joey Logano - 334
  9. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 325
  10. Ross Chastain - 429
  11. Kevin Harvick - 400
  12. Ryan Blaney - 381
  13. Brad Keselowski - 365
  14. Chris Buescher - 329
  15. Bubba Wallace - 293
  16. Chase Briscoe - 275
  17. Alex Bowman - 270
  18. Daniel Suarez - 262
  19. Ty Gibbs - 260
  20. Austin Cindric - 248
  21. Michael McDowell - 241
  22. Todd Gilliland - 240
  23. Corey LaJoie - 238
  24. Justin Haley - 225
  25. Erik Jones - 221
  26. Aric Almirola - 221
  27. AJ Allmendinger - 214
  28. Chase Elliott - 212
  29. Ryan Preece - 201
  30. Harrison Burton - 176
  31. Noah Gragson - 138
  32. Ty Dillon - 110
  33. B.J. McLeod - 70
  34. Cody Ware - 65
  35. Travis Pastrana - 26
  36. Jenson Button - 19
  37. Jordan Taylor - 16
  38. Jimmie Johnson - 11
  39. Ryan Newman - 9
  40. Conor Daly - 9
  41. Kimi Raikkonen - 8
  42. Jonathan Davenport – 1

Catch the NASCAR Cup Series drivers and teams next at North Wilkesboro Speedway on May 21.

