NASCAR 2023 points standings after Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway

Thirteen races have already taken place in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron became the first three-time winner in the NASCAR Cup Series season this season after emerging victorious at the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway on Sunday (May 14).
In an action-packed Darlington race, Byron took advantage of a late on-track incident between Ross Chastain and Kyle Larson and stayed out front on the final lap to cross the checkered flag in P1.
With the Sunday victory, the #24 Chevrolet driver was awarded with 56 points and moved from ninth to fifth place in the driver’s standings with 387 points, with three wins and six top-five finishes.
After finishing P29 at Darlington Raceway, Ross Chastain gained 25 points and stayed on top of the points table with 429 points and five top-five finishes.
Joey Logano, the defending winner of the event, failed to repeat his heroics, finishing 18th. With that, he gained just 19 points and occupied 12th place in the points table with 334 points.
Martin Truex Jr., who started on pole, led a race-high 145 laps before being involved in a crash late in the race. With P31 finish, he gained 17 points and sits in sixth position in the points table with 385 points, one win, and two top-five finishes.
NASCAR points table after 2023 Goodyear 400
Here's the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the 13 NASCAR Cup Series race of the season:
- William Byron - 387
- Kyle Larson - 363
- Kyle Busch - 353
- Christopher Bell - 402
- Denny Hamlin - 393
- Martin Truex Jr. - 385
- Tyler Reddick - 371
- Joey Logano - 334
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 325
- Ross Chastain - 429
- Kevin Harvick - 400
- Ryan Blaney - 381
- Brad Keselowski - 365
- Chris Buescher - 329
- Bubba Wallace - 293
- Chase Briscoe - 275
- Alex Bowman - 270
- Daniel Suarez - 262
- Ty Gibbs - 260
- Austin Cindric - 248
- Michael McDowell - 241
- Todd Gilliland - 240
- Corey LaJoie - 238
- Justin Haley - 225
- Erik Jones - 221
- Aric Almirola - 221
- AJ Allmendinger - 214
- Chase Elliott - 212
- Ryan Preece - 201
- Harrison Burton - 176
- Noah Gragson - 138
- Ty Dillon - 110
- B.J. McLeod - 70
- Cody Ware - 65
- Travis Pastrana - 26
- Jenson Button - 19
- Jordan Taylor - 16
- Jimmie Johnson - 11
- Ryan Newman - 9
- Conor Daly - 9
- Kimi Raikkonen - 8
- Jonathan Davenport – 1
Catch the NASCAR Cup Series drivers and teams next at North Wilkesboro Speedway on May 21.