NASCAR 2023 points standings after Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway

Thirteen races have already taken place in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron became the first three-time winner in the NASCAR Cup Series season this season after emerging victorious at the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway on Sunday (May 14).

In an action-packed Darlington race, Byron took advantage of a late on-track incident between Ross Chastain and Kyle Larson and stayed out front on the final lap to cross the checkered flag in P1.

With the Sunday victory, the #24 Chevrolet driver was awarded with 56 points and moved from ninth to fifth place in the driver’s standings with 387 points, with three wins and six top-five finishes.

After finishing P29 at Darlington Raceway, Ross Chastain gained 25 points and stayed on top of the points table with 429 points and five top-five finishes.

Joey Logano, the defending winner of the event, failed to repeat his heroics, finishing 18th. With that, he gained just 19 points and occupied 12th place in the points table with 334 points.

Martin Truex Jr., who started on pole, led a race-high 145 laps before being involved in a crash late in the race. With P31 finish, he gained 17 points and sits in sixth position in the points table with 385 points, one win, and two top-five finishes.

NASCAR points table after 2023 Goodyear 400

Here's the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the 13 NASCAR Cup Series race of the season:

William Byron - 387 Kyle Larson - 363 Kyle Busch - 353 Christopher Bell - 402 Denny Hamlin - 393 Martin Truex Jr. - 385 Tyler Reddick - 371 Joey Logano - 334 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 325 Ross Chastain - 429 Kevin Harvick - 400 Ryan Blaney - 381 Brad Keselowski - 365 Chris Buescher - 329 Bubba Wallace - 293 Chase Briscoe - 275 Alex Bowman - 270 Daniel Suarez - 262 Ty Gibbs - 260 Austin Cindric - 248 Michael McDowell - 241 Todd Gilliland - 240 Corey LaJoie - 238 Justin Haley - 225 Erik Jones - 221 Aric Almirola - 221 AJ Allmendinger - 214 Chase Elliott - 212 Ryan Preece - 201 Harrison Burton - 176 Noah Gragson - 138 Ty Dillon - 110 B.J. McLeod - 70 Cody Ware - 65 Travis Pastrana - 26 Jenson Button - 19 Jordan Taylor - 16 Jimmie Johnson - 11 Ryan Newman - 9 Conor Daly - 9 Kimi Raikkonen - 8 Jonathan Davenport – 1

Catch the NASCAR Cup Series drivers and teams next at North Wilkesboro Speedway on May 21.

