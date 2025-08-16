Brad Keselowski is expecting his fourth child with wife Paige after the Richmond race

Roush-Fenway-Keselowski Racing driver Brad Keselowski and his wife, Paige White, are expecting their fourth child, who is to be born after the Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway. NASCAR analyst Kelly Crandall shared the NASCAR Cup Series drivers' statement on the big news on her X account.

Keselowski and White dated for several years before they tied the knot a few years back on Feburary 10, 2017. The couple welcomed their first child, Scarlett, two years before they got married. Later, in 2019, their second daughter, Autumn, was born, and in 2023, the 2012 Cup Series champion became a boy dad with his son, Maize. Following the same, in February 2025, the RFK driver announced the news of the arrival of his fourth child.

NASCAR analyst Kelly Crandall shared that Brad Keselowski's wife, Paige White, is due on Tuesday with the fourth child of the Keselowski family. However, the #6 Ford Mustang Dark Horse driver is away for the weekend at Richmond Raceway to compete in the 400-lap race. Reflecting on the same, Keselowski stated (via X):

"All she needs to do is get through the next 24 hours. That's all she's got to do. I haven't gotten any messages, so we must be good."

After securing an unsatisfactory P31 finish at The Glen, the Cup Series driver is set to compete in the Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway on Saturday, August 16, 2025. Additionally, he has qualified among the top ten drivers on the grid, securing a sixth-place start for the 300-mile race.

"They’re pushing me": Brad Keselowski opened up about his teammates after landing unsatisfactory results in the 2025 Cup Series season

Earlier this season, ahead of the Jack Link's 500, the NASCAR Cup Series driver Brad Keselowski was featured in a media day availability. During the press conference, Keselowski shared his thoughts on his teammates outperforming him in the 2025 Cup Series season.

The RFK driver witnessed the worst season of his career since his rookie season in the series. Following 24 starts this season, Keselowski has yet to clinch his spot in the playoffs and ranks outside of the top-15 drivers on the grid. On the other hand, his teammate Chris Buescher ranks inside the top ten drivers, and Ryan Preece ranks P12 in the Cup Series points table.

Reflecting on the same, Brad Keselowski stated (via SpeedwayDigest.com):

“They’re pushing me, which is good. I don’t want it to be a one-directional relationship where I was pushing them. Maybe I got a little more than I hoped for (laughing), but I really like the intensity that both of them have."

The Rochester, Michigan, native ranks 19th on the Cup Series points table with 465 points to his credit. Additionally, he secured seven top-ten finishes and four top-five finishes in 24 starts this season. Furthermore, he has six DNFs and led 154 laps with an average finish of 20.708.

