Brad Keselowski explains how the alliance between RFK and RWR will change with the new driver

Brad Keselowski has shared his insights on the future of the alliance between RFK and Rick Ware Racing following the announcement of the arrival of a new driver, Justin Haley.

In an unexpected turn of events, the NASCAR Cup Series driver Haley is poised to join the newly-formed alliance between RFK Racing and Rick Ware Racing (RWR) for the 2024 season.

As fans eagerly await the debut of this new-look NASCAR team on the track, Keselowski recently opened up to NASCAR, providing insight into the future of the alliance.

When asked about the role of both RWR and RFK Racing in convincing Justin Haley to join the alliance, Keselowski expressed his confidence in their collective potential.

"Well, it's hard to always predict the future. You can make a few guesses, but I see them getting better. I see them doing all the right things," he said.

Keselowski also commended Rick Ware's dedication to motorsports beyond just the NASCAR Cup Series, stating:

"Rick's commitment to all motorsports [goes] bigger than just NASCAR Cup Series."

Keselowski's optimistic outlook on the future of the alliance hints at the commitment and hunger for improvement shared by both teams.

He acknowledged that Rick Ware Racing's determination to enhance their performance extends to all aspects of their organization. It even filters down to make a significant impact on the alliance as a whole.

Brad Keselowski points out RWR's "best season yet"

When questioned about the current state of the alliance, Brad Keselowski emphasized the close integration of the two teams.

"Yeah, we're pretty ingrained. Obviously, they're on our campus with their two cars, the No. 51 and the No. 15," he said.

Keselowski highlighted the efforts RFK Racing has made to support Rick Ware Racing within the boundaries of their contractual agreements with partners. Such collaboration has already started to bear fruit. Rick Ware Racing has demonstrated marked improvement in their performance throughout the current season.

The NASCAR Cup Series veteran also acknowledged the progress Rick Ware Racing has made in the Cup Series, hailing it as the best season they've had by most objective measures.

"They've certainly made a lot of progress this year and I think you can see that with the results they've had," stated Keselowski.

Brad Keselowski's comments reflect a commitment to the alliance's promises of mutual support and assistance.

As Justin Haley prepares to make the transition from Kaulig Racing to the RFK-RWR alliance, both teams eagerly anticipate how the new driver will fit into their cohesive unit.

As the 2024 season approaches, the anticipation surrounding the RFK-RWR alliance with Justin Haley at the helm continues to grow. Both teams are confident that their alliance will yield positive results and elevate their competitive edge in the NASCAR Cup Series.

While the future cannot be entirely predicted, Brad Keselowski's optimism and dedication to the alliance's success provides hope for a fruitful partnership, benefiting both teams.