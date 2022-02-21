"I guess he just tried to wreck everybody" - Brad Keselowski under fire after Daytona 500 aggression

The long-awaited Daytona 500 is finally over. This year, Brad Keselowski was the talk of the town after wrecking several drivers and taking them out of the race. His actions have now landed him in a tight spot, with most drivers blaming him for the damage.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was among the drivers who were pissed with Keselowski’s actions. While talking to Fox after the race, Stenhouse Jr. spoke of the driver, saying:

“I guess he just tried to wreck everybody in the field until he won. I guess his other car won that he gave up. So kudos to him.”

During the race, the owner of Roush Fenway Racing, driving Ford #6, gave Stenhouse Jr. a hard push with only six laps remaining. Prior to the red flag, the latter was leading with seven laps remaining, but was eliminated before he could touch the finish line.

Before wrecking Stenhouse Jr., Keselowski started with Harrison Burton shoving him until the debutant's car turned upside down, ending his race on the 62nd lap.

While reacting to the wreck, Denny Hamlin, who was also eliminated as a result of Burton's crash, called Keselowski over-aggressive. In a video posted by Bob Pockrass posted on his Twitter account, Hamlin said:

“Obviously it’s all regressive, gonna cause a wreck, but I saw it coming in, that’s the tough part is that like you can see the 21 was sideways, not a control and ratchet wouldn’t let him go like eventually got love go get his range back.”

Brad Keselowski's 2022 Daytona 500 speedweek

Brad Keselowski was the winner of the Blue Vacations Duel 1 race on Thursday, earning him third place in the Great American Race. Come Sunday, he led 67 laps more than any other driver on the tracks.

Although he took several spins ahead of his former car Ford #2 for Team Penske, current driver Austin Cindric managed to get a chance to maneuver, eventually winning the race. Despite the ups and downs, Keselowski managed to finish in ninth place, his first official start as a driver of Roush Fenway Racing.

