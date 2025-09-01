Brad Keselowski gets rescue from Joey Logano’s pit crew following RFK’s slipup at Darlington

Roush-Fenway Keselowski Racing driver Brad Keselowski had a strange moment during the ongoing Cook Out Southern 500 on Sunday, August 31, 2025, at Darlington Raceway. The #6 Ford Mustang Dark Horse driver had a loose wheel and took help from defending champion Joey Logano's pit crew.Keselowski had a tough day during the qualifying session for the main event. He secured a P32 finish and began the race from the back of the pack with a best lap time of 27.401 seconds and a top speed of 167.260 mph in his #6 BuildSubmarines.com Ford Mustang Dark Horse. Additionally, Denny Hamlin secured the pole position for the 367-lap race with a best time of 28.694 seconds and a top speed of 171.381 mph.During stage one of the race, on lap 45, Brad Keselowski boxed. However, his pit crew made a mistake, and the left front tire was not tightened all the way. Thinking on his feet, the RFK co-owner boxed again in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano's pits. The #22 Ford driver's pit crew tightened the loose tire all the way up.Here's the clip of Logano's crew helping Keselowski with his tire:However, Brad Keselowski received a penalty for taking Logano's pit crew's help with the tire. On the other hand, there was no penalty for the defending champion and his pit crew staff. Additionally, before completing the Darlington race, Joey Logano ranks 12th in the Cup Series points table and sits with one buffer point above the cutoff line.&quot;They’re pushing me&quot;: Brad Keselowski got candid about his teammates after an unsatisfactory seasonEarlier this year, Brad Keselowski was featured in a media day ahead of the Jack Links' 500. During the press conference, the RFK driver got candid about his teammates outperforming him in the 2025 Cup Series season.The 41-year-old professional NASCAR driver faced the worst season of his career since he was a rookie in the series. Keselowski failed to land a win in 26 races during the regular season and missed his chance to lock in a playoff spot. Additionally, the team owner ranks outside the top 20 drivers on the grid. Meanwhile, his teammates Ryan Preece and Chris Buescher have both fared better than him.Reflecting on the same, the former Cup Series champion Brad Keselowski told the media (via SpeedwayDigest.com):“They’re pushing me, which is good. I don’t want it to be a one-directional relationship where I was pushing them. Maybe I got a little more than I hoped for (laughing), but I really like the intensity that both of them have. Ryan has brought a level of thoroughness that is very impressive and the effort that comes with that. Ryan and Chris are two great race car drivers.&quot;Brad Keselowski currently ranks 22nd in the Cup Series points table with 515 points. He secured eight top-ten finishes and four top-five finishes in 26 starts this season. On the other hand, his teammates, Ryan Preece and Chris Buescher, rank 18th and 17th, respectively.