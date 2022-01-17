Brad Keselowski "had a blast" testing NASCAR Next Gen car

2022 appears to be a busy year for Brad Keselowski. The 37-year-old spent Wednesday afternoon behind the wheel of his #6 Next Gen Ford, testing at Daytona.

Brad Keselowski @keselowski Productive day learning the draft with #NextGen and developing my new team. What a cool moment to have @RFKRacing on track @DAYTONA Productive day learning the draft with #NextGen and developing my new team. What a cool moment to have @RFKRacing on track @DAYTONA. https://t.co/OqOCV5g3T6

Speaking about his practice sessions, Keselowski said:

“I had a blast. I really like the cars the way they’re driving... They’re a little more challenging to drive than the car we had before, the Gen 6 car, which I think is a good thing. But you really gotta be on your toes as well.”

Keselowski split time in testing with Roush Fenway Keselowski (RFK) racing teammate Chris Buescher. The former drove for all the testing on Tuesday while the latter took over on Wednesday. They plan to split testing sessions again when NASCAR tests the Next Gen cars at Phoenix Raceway on January 25th.

Brad Keselowski has lot of changes in 2022

A new race team, a new car number, a new race car, and an all new role. That's what awaits Brad Keselowski's 2022 NASCAR season. The Michigan-born driver has been in the Cup Series for 13 years, but this will be his first as part owner of a race team.

Announced in November 2021, Brad became co-owner of Rousch Fenway Keselowski (RFK) and will drive the iconic #6 RFK Ford.

With the new name comes a rebranding which will include a new logo structure for the team and a rebranding of #6 mark. This is the first logo upgrade for the team in two decades, and will signify the team moving forward in a new era of racing and performance.

As for the development, Keselowski said:

“It’s a big dream of mine to be an owner and partner at NASCAR’s top level. To join with Jack Roush, and the Fenway Sports group, all while getting to drive the famed #6 Ford, how could I say no?”

Also Read Article Continues below

RFK will continue to be a two-car race team, with Brad Keselowski driving the #6 car and Chris Buescher driving the #17 car.

Edited by Anurag C