Should Brad Keselowski prepare any differently for this year's Daytona 500?

Brad Keselowski and Daytona 500 haven't been the greatest of love stories in NASCAR.

The 2012 Cup Series champion has had failed attempts to finish three of the last four Daytona 500s, largely due to accidents.

Much in contrast, Keselowski happens to be the only driver who has won the most number of Cup points races (six) at both Daytona and Talladega since 2005.

Brad Keselowski's sedate approach in The Great American Race clearly hasn't worked.

He would want to go into this year's edition with a little more aggressive mindset rather than just reacting to the situations out in the middle.

"I just want to be in position and have the opportunity to make the move. That’s all I can really ask for. If I can do that, then I’ll be excited, but it has not been the case the last five years," Keselowski told NBC Sports.

NASCAR Cup Series 62nd Annual Daytona 500

Speaking about what his expectations are from this year's Daytona 500 edition, he said:

"I’m just so hopeful I can make it through that whole race without getting destroyed. That would be a major accomplishment given the last five years there. I feel like we have been really competitive and in a spot to win and it hasn’t obviously worked out for us."

Brad Keselowski will go into the 2021 season winless in 11 of the Daytona 500 editions.

Advertisement

But should he really lose sleep over it? NASCAR great Dale Earnhardt only won it first in his 20th attempt.

Also Read- Kyle Larson's first paint scheme with Hendrick Motorsports for 2021 revealed

Brad Keselowski's Daytona 500 crash in 2020

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series 61st Annual Daytona 500 - Practice

Termed as the 'Big One', the 2020 crash is easily one of the worst crashes if not the worst. It saw more than half of the field been taken out of the competition.

All was well until Lap 180 but on Lap 181, Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski's Team Penske's teammate, tapped into the rear of Aric Armirola, which then went onto hit the back of the Keselowski's No. 2.

Brad Keselowski, as a result, got loose and slammed into the wall which ended up collecting half the field.

Advertisement

A frustrate Keselowski could not have done much differently apart from blocking Ryan Newman and Christopher Bell on the inside.

In hindsight it can be said that he could have avoided the wreck.

However, for all the years of racing, Daytona 500 happens to be the only race that has evaded Keselowski until now and he would be keen to change that for the good.

Brad Keselowski would become a free agent next year and he could not get a better chance that this one to win the Daytona 500 and make his association with Team Penske a memorable one.

You May Also Like- NASCAR: 5 drivers to watch out for on short-track races in 2021