Kyle Larson's first paint scheme with Hendrick Motorsports for 2021 revealed

Kyle Larson will be seen steering the No.5 Chevrolet after signing a multi-year deal with Hendrick Motorsports(HMS). The 28-year-old American has now revealed his first paint scheme with the team for the season-opening Daytona 500.

The paint scheme featuring NationsGuard as the sponsor is here to stay for the qualifying races at Daytona on February 11th, along with the road course race at the same venue on February 21st, and the Homestead-Miami Speedway race on February 28th.

An excited and equally enthusiastic Larson took to social media to make the news public.

Thankful and excited to kick off the season in this No.5 @NationsGuard Chevy! 👍 https://t.co/j0OvzrE6Dd — Kyle Larson (@KyleLarsonRacin) January 28, 2021

The car has black as its primary color, with streaks of white and green lending it the perfect contrast. NationsGuard as the sponsor, quite understandably, features on the bonnet and either side of the car. It also makes its way onto the upper area of the deck lid.

NationsGuard is a subsidiary of the Hendrick Automotive Group and is into providing business solutions for dealers in automotive.

What would be Kyle Larson's aim for NASCAR 2021?

First and foremost, Kyle Larson would be keen to get rid of the baggage from 2020. He would be looking at 2021 as a fresh start, hoping to prove his worth.

Having said that, Larson has already kickstarted the year in some fashion. He has been voted the 410 Sprint Car Driver of the Year and has won the Chili Bowl Nationals twice in two straight years. He would be hoping to continue his good form for as long as possible.

Coming to the Cup Series, Kyle Larson has had six wins over his six full-time seasons, along with 223 starts. And for the handful of races that he was part of in 2020, he managed one top-5, three top-10s, with an average finish of 11.0.

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race

At the Daytona 500, the 28-year-old has two consecutive Top-5s and three Top-5s at Homestead-Miami, Las Vegas, and Phoenix respectively.

The much-awaited dirt-track race at Bristol is undoubtedly Kyle Larson's forte. Talking of dirt races, he has been able to amass a total of 48 wins since last year, driving a variety of cars.

Kyle Larson goes into the NASCAR Cup Series 2021 as one of the top-four titleless drivers, who have a strong chance of winning the championship this year. With an aim to gun for redemption in 2021, the fact that Larson hasn't been in a Cup car ever since March last year, will not be a deterrent for him surely.

