Brad Keselowski ‘heartbroken’ by the passing of RFK Racing’s longstanding ally 

The stock car racing community mourned the death of Roush-Fenway Racing's close personal friend, Danny Allor II, with the team co-owner, Brad Keselowski, expressing his condolences via an X post. Allor II passed away on Sunday, April 27, at the age of 56, and the team shared the news on Thursday, May 1.

Roush-Fenway Racing has been 'heartbroken' since Allor II's passing, saying he was more than just a partner and was a close friend of the team members. The team paid tribute to his legacy by sharing an image of him with the former Cup Series champion, Brad Keselowski.

"RFK Racing is heartbroken by the loss of Danny Allor II. Danny was more than just a partner of RFK, he was a close personal friend to so many of our team members. Although we are devastated by his passing, we are blessed to have had Danny as part of our family. Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones and everyone at Solomon Plumbing," the team wrote.

Overwhelmed by the sudden passing of Danny Allor II, the co-team owner, Brad Keselowski reshared the post and wrote a message for him that read:

"Heartbreaking Mr Danny and Mr. Mike Chase in the last week."

Allor II's family scheduled his mass on Thursday at 11 AM. The gathering began at 10 AM at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Brighton, Michigan, and Fr. Jonathon Perrotta will serve as a celebrant.

"They’re pushing me": Brad Keselowski gets candid about his teammates outperforming in 2025

NASCAR Cup Series driver Brad Keselowski was featured in a media day availability ahead of last Sunday's Jack Link's 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. During the interview, Keselowski expressed his true emotions about his teammates Ryan Preece and Chris Buescher outperforming him this season.

The 2012 Cup Series champion has been struggling since the beginning of the 2025 season. This season's start was among his worst starts since his rookie year in 2010. Meanwhile, his teammates Preece and Buescher have been solid.

Preece has secured one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes in 10 starts this season, while Buescher has one top-five finish and five top-10 finishes this season. Meanwhile, Brad Keselowski has yet to land a top-10 finish this season. His best finish came at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, where he finished 11th.

Reflecting on his struggles, Keselowski said (via SpeedwayDigest.com):

“They’re pushing me, which is good. I don’t want it to be a one-directional relationship where I was pushing them. Maybe I got a little more than I hoped for (laughing), but I really like the intensity that both of them have. Ryan has brought a level of thoroughness that is very impressive and effort that comes with that. Ryan and Chris are two great race car drivers."

"My goal for them is to put them in equipment and surround them with a team to where they can display that they’re elite race car drivers. I don’t feel like I’ve fully realized that yet. I’m pretty happy with the teams we’ve built around them," he added.

Brad Keselowski also had tough luck during the Talladega Superspeedway race on Sunday and was involved in an accident, leading to his early exit. He currently ranks 32nd on the Cup Series driver's points table with 133 points and three DNFs.

