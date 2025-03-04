Brad Keselowski makes feelings known after ‘out of control’ COTA disaster that forced immediate medical attention

Brad Keselowski faced a tough challenge in the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at COTA, dealing with extreme temperatures inside his car due to a cool suit malfunction. The #6 driver struggled through grueling conditions in the first road course race of the 2025 season but managed to push forward.

Starting at P26, Keselowski steadily worked his way up the field, gaining 10 places despite the intense heat inside his car. His effort saw him finish the race in P15, marking his best result of the season so far. However, the brutal conditions took a toll on him, and following the checkered flag, he was rushed to the infield care center on a stretcher.

Keselowski received IV fluids before being released and later took to X to reflect on his "tough" day in Austin.

"Yesterday was a tough one at COTA. Sometimes things happen that are out of our control, but I’m thankful for my team and the care I received at track. At the end of it all, we came home with a top 15 finish. Appreciate the support - on to Phoenix," Brad Keselowski wrote.

Keselowski's RFK Racing teammate, Chris Buescher, delivered a strong performance as he secured a P7 finish on Sunday. Meanwhile, Ryan Preece struggled at the back of the pack, finishing in P33.

Former Cup Series champion Brad Keselowski has enjoyed a decorated career, securing 39 victories, including a triumph at the prestigious Brickyard 400. He claimed the 2012 Cup Series championship while driving for Team Penske. Beyond his Cup success, he also clinched the 2010 Xfinity Series title and has also been named one of NASCAR's 75 Greatest Drivers.

Last season, Keselowski made the 2024 playoffs with a win at Darlington but exited in the Round of 16. He recorded 14 top-tens, nine top-fives, and a 15.11 average finish, which happened to be better than 2024 Cup champion Joey Logano, who posted a 17.1 average.

Parker Kligerman's take on Brad Keselowski’s ‘brutal’ COTA aftermath

Brad Keselowski (#6 RFK Racing Castrol Ford) drives through turn 20 during the NASCAR Cup Series Echo Park Automotive Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Truck Series driver Parker Kligerman recently weighed in on Brad Keselowski’s tough race at COTA. Sharing an RFK Racing post on X, Kligerman praised both the team and Keselowski for delivering a solid performance despite the extreme conditions inside the #6 Ford.

"Great recap by RFK. What an effort @keselowski - No cool shirt, long green flag runs on a hot day on a road course. Brutal," he wrote on X.

During the Truck Series opener at Daytona, Kligerman found himself at the center of controversy. After crossing the line in P1, he was disqualified following a disputed post-race inspection. Despite Henderson Motorsports appealing the ruling, the decision ultimately stood.

Meanwhile, the Cup Series will now head to Phoenix Raceway next Sunday for the Shriners Children's 500. The race is scheduled to start at 3:30 PM Eastern time and will be exclusively broadcast on FOX Sports 1, Motor Racing Network, and SiriusXM's NASCAR channel.

