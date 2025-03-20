Brad Keselowski mourns the heartbreaking loss of former F1 team owner Eddie Jordan

Brad Keselowski joined the motorsports community in paying tribute to the legendary Formula 1 team owner, Eddie Jordan. Jordan who was known for his charismatic presence and pathbreaking impact in F1 has passed away aged 76.

Jordan was diagnosed with prostate and bladder cancer in 2024. He disclosed the news in December talking about the importance of early detection. The aggressive form of cancer metastasized into his pelvis and spine and he finally succumbed to it in Cape Town, South Africa among his family. His tragic passing has brought the racing world to a standstill as tributes pour in for the Irishman.

2014 NASCAR Cup Champion, Brad Keselowski shared his tribute on X recently reposting a BBC post that announced the news of Jordan's passing. Reflecting on the former racer and team owner, Keselowski wrote:

"What a legend. Was thinking about him earlier this week, wondering how he did everything he did… certainly to the fullest"

Keselowski like others in the racing community was deeply influenced by Jordan. The Irish deal maker had a lasting influence on the racing world due to his flamboyant personality and unconventional approach. He founded Eddie Jordan Racing in 1981 which later turned into Jordan Grand Prix in 1991. Unlike traditional owners, Jordan brought his rock and roll ethos into the paddock turning racing into fun as much as it was about competition.

Eddie Jordan and (RJ) Noel Edmonds attend the Monaco Grand Prix on May 25, 2014 - Source: Getty

His team found remarkable success winning multiple races and finishing third in the Constructors' Championship in 1999 behind Ferrari and McLaren. Apart from being a successful owner, he had a unique eye for spotting talent and nurturing them. Jordan is known for giving Michael Schumacher his debut in 1991. He also laid the path for numerous talented drivers like Ayrton Senna, Damon Hill, Ralf Schumacher, and Rubens Barrichello, giving them early opportunities.

Parker Kligerman joins Brad Keselowski to pay tribute to Eddie Jordan

Former NASCAR driver and NBC analyst Parker Kligerman also paid tribute to Jordan. Like Kligerman, Eddie Jordan also transitioned into reporting for BBC and Channel 4, after he sold his team in 2005. Kligerman recently took to X and spoke of his admiration for Jordan's attitude and contribution to the sport as he reposted the news captioned:

"So sad. I absolutely adored this guy as a personality in motorsports - he never gave an F about what people thought and still was as productive and accomplished as the best of them. RIP Legend."￼

Kligerman echoed the sentiments of the racing community as Jordan's breakthrough with his team is one of the biggest underdog stories in motorsport.

