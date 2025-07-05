Brad Keselowski navigates hilarious plate-less cake dilemma at NASCAR Chicago welcome party

Of all the places Brad Keselowski might have found himself awkwardly out of sorts, a NASCAR welcome party might not have been high on the list. Yet there he stood, grinning with a big chunk of chocolate cake in both hands, posing for photographs.

Keselowski was one of several stars attending NASCAR's opening night celebration in Chicago, ahead of this weekend's third Grant Park 165. Held in the heart of the Windy City, the event marked a crucial milestone for stock car racing's experimental foray into street racing.

However, what took the limelight was the lack of cutlery at the party and Brad's chaotic commitment to the dessert. Journalist Alanis King posted a hilarious image on X that showed Keselowski balancing the cake while posing among NASCAR dignitaries. RFK Racing retweeted the post and wrote:

"Reason No. 761836 why we love Brad 😂"

This was the latest off-track anecdote to follow Brad Keselowski, whose season has lacked wins but not headlines.

NASCAR's three-year contract with Chicago ends after 2025, and while discussions about its future are ongoing, uncertainty looms large over whether the NASCAR Cup Series will return next year. The loss of a founding sponsor, McDonald’s, earlier this year only intensified those questions.

Ryan Blaney (12) and Brad Keselowski (6) during the NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 165 at Chicago Street Course. Source: Getty

Rain marred both the 2023 and 2024 editions, but the backdrop of Lake Michigan, Grant Park, and the skyline continues to captivate. Shane van Gisbergen's debut win two years ago redefined what street races could deliver in NASCAR, and Julie Giese, the event's president, remained hopeful for the event's longevity.

"So really right now the focus is on let's execute a really great 2025. We'll continue to have the conversations with the city. But right now, honestly, the more consistent conversations are the planning conversations," Giese said, via News 10.

The race has been one of the most successful NASCAR ventures in recent years. Even with the ever-looming threat of summer storms, the racing has delivered, and the atmosphere has earned its place. And for drivers, it's become a rare moment of convenience with hotels within walking distance of the paddock.

2025 has been one of the roughest NASCAR seasons, but Brad Keselowski isn't done yet

Brad Keselowski (6) during the FireKeepers Casino 400 driver introductions at Michigan International Speedway. Source: Imagn

Cakes aside, 2025 has been a gut check for Brad Keselowski. The RFK Racing co-owner and driver of the No. 6 Ford is winless on the year and is a staggering 122 points below the playoff cut line entering Chicago. Yet, if Atlanta was any indication, there might still be a path to glory, however narrow.

After leading late at the Peach State oval, Keselowski was passed by Chase Elliott on the final lap and settled for second. It was a flash of the vintage Brad. Before Atlanta, his year was defined more by missteps than momentum. But, since qualifying on pole for the All-Star Open back in May, the turnaround has been measurable. Yet he needs a win, and on paper, Chicago may not be the ideal venue.

Keselowski's street course record is modest. He finished 24th in 2023 and 18th last year at Grant Park. In 2025, his road course runs have been similarly underwhelming - 15th at COTA and 25th in Mexico City. His career road course average sits at 17.2 with just 11 top-10s in 48 starts.

NASCAR Cup Series drivers Brad Keselowski (6) and Joey Logano (22) during the NASCAR All-Star Open. Source: Imagn

Still, the RFK Fords have shown life. Chris Buescher, his teammate, has been among the most reliable road course contenders in recent seasons. And if Brad Keselowski can stay clean and capitalize on strategy or chaos, there's a chance he could steal a win and a playoff berth with a perfectly executed Sunday.

About the author Anurup Chakraborty Anurup Chakraborty is a dedicated motorsport journalist specializing in NASCAR and F1. As a Sportskeeda analyst he provides in-depth race reports and driver insights, keeping fans up to speed on post-race reactions, team strategies, historical deep dives, and trending social media moments.

Whether breaking down crucial race decisions or revisiting iconic motorsport moments, Anurup blends an analyst’s expertise with a fan’s enthusiasm. So, pull up a seat, grab your favorite game-day snack, and dive into the conversation with him! Know More

