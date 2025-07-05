  • home icon
  NASCAR Saturday schedule 2025: Here's what today's schedule at Chicago Street Course looks like

NASCAR Saturday schedule 2025: Here’s what today’s schedule at Chicago Street Course looks like

By Yash Soni
Modified Jul 05, 2025 13:45 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 165 - Source: Getty
NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 165 (Source: Getty Images)

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series teams are scheduled to be at the 2.2-mile-long Chicago Street Course on Saturday, July 6, as the action of the season’s 18th weekend kicks off at the track.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series teams will compete in practice and qualifying at 10:30 am ET and 11:30 am ET before concluding The Loop 110 main event at 4:30 pm ET.

The Cup Series teams will compete in a practice and qualifying session at 1 pm ET and 2 pm ET ahead of Sunday’s (July 6) main event.

The weather forecast for Saturday in Chicago is predicted to be partly cloudy with a high temperature of 94 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity Series race.

Complete NASCAR’s Saturday schedule at Chicago Street Course

Here’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series at Chicago Street Course:

Saturday, July 5, 2025

Garage Open

8:30 am ET – 12 pm ET: Xfinity Series

11 am ET – 4 pm ET: Cup Series

Track activity

10:30 am ET – 11:20 am ET: Xfinity Series practice

11:30 am ET – 12:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

1 pm ET – 1:50 pm ET: Cup Series practice

2 pm ET – 3 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

4:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (50 laps & 110 miles)

Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity action at Chicago Street Course will be streamed on CW, and Cup action is on truTV.

Grant Park 165 at Chicago Street Course: Qualifying order

Below is the qualifying order for the 2025 Grant Park 165 at Chicago Street Course:

Group A:

  1. Will Brown - 58.7
  2. Austin Hill (i) - 41.6
  3. Corey Heim (i) - 41.0
  4. Josh Bilicki (i) - 33.8
  5. Daniel Suárez - 32.5
  6. Austin Cindric - 30.5
  7. Riley Herbst # - 30.1
  8. Ryan Blaney - 30.1
  9. Joey Logano - 28.5
  10. Josh Berry - 28.1
  11. Chase Briscoe - 27.5
  12. Noah Gragson - 27.4
  13. Todd Gilliland - 27.3
  14. Shane van Gisbergen # - 26.4
  15. William Byron - 26.2
  16. Ross Chastain - 25.5
  17. Justin Haley - 25.1
  18. John Hunter Nemechek - 25.1
  19. Cole Custer - 23.5
  20. Denny Hamlin - 22.9
  21. Christopher Bell - 22.5
Group B:

  1. Katherine Legge (i) - 22.3
  2. Austin Dillon - 21.8
  3. Kyle Busch - 20.7
  4. Cody Ware - 19.9
  5. Bubba Wallace - 19.6
  6. Michael McDowell - 19.2
  7. Ty Gibbs - 17.0
  8. Ryan Preece - 15.0
  9. Ty Dillon - 14.9
  10. AJ Allmendinger - 13.5
  11. Kyle Larson - 12.8
  12. Zane Smith - 12.4
  13. Carson Hocevar - 12.4
  14. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 10.5
  15. Brad Keselowski - 9.5
  16. Chris Buescher - 9.0
  17. Erik Jones - 8.3
  18. Alex Bowman - 5.7
  19. Tyler Reddick - 4.6
  20. Chase Elliott - 1.3
Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

