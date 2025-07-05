NASCAR Saturday schedule 2025: Here’s what today’s schedule at Chicago Street Course looks like

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series teams are scheduled to be at the 2.2-mile-long Chicago Street Course on Saturday, July 6, as the action of the season’s 18th weekend kicks off at the track.

Ad

The NASCAR Xfinity Series teams will compete in practice and qualifying at 10:30 am ET and 11:30 am ET before concluding The Loop 110 main event at 4:30 pm ET.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The Cup Series teams will compete in a practice and qualifying session at 1 pm ET and 2 pm ET ahead of Sunday’s (July 6) main event.

The weather forecast for Saturday in Chicago is predicted to be partly cloudy with a high temperature of 94 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity Series race.

Complete NASCAR’s Saturday schedule at Chicago Street Course

Here’s the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action across the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series at Chicago Street Course:

Ad

Saturday, July 5, 2025

Garage Open

8:30 am ET – 12 pm ET: Xfinity Series

11 am ET – 4 pm ET: Cup Series

Track activity

10:30 am ET – 11:20 am ET: Xfinity Series practice

11:30 am ET – 12:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

1 pm ET – 1:50 pm ET: Cup Series practice

2 pm ET – 3 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

4:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series race (50 laps & 110 miles)

Expand Tweet

Ad

Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity action at Chicago Street Course will be streamed on CW, and Cup action is on truTV.

Grant Park 165 at Chicago Street Course: Qualifying order

Below is the qualifying order for the 2025 Grant Park 165 at Chicago Street Course:

Group A:

Will Brown - 58.7 Austin Hill (i) - 41.6 Corey Heim (i) - 41.0 Josh Bilicki (i) - 33.8 Daniel Suárez - 32.5 Austin Cindric - 30.5 Riley Herbst # - 30.1 Ryan Blaney - 30.1 Joey Logano - 28.5 Josh Berry - 28.1 Chase Briscoe - 27.5 Noah Gragson - 27.4 Todd Gilliland - 27.3 Shane van Gisbergen # - 26.4 William Byron - 26.2 Ross Chastain - 25.5 Justin Haley - 25.1 John Hunter Nemechek - 25.1 Cole Custer - 23.5 Denny Hamlin - 22.9 Christopher Bell - 22.5

Ad

Group B:

Katherine Legge (i) - 22.3 Austin Dillon - 21.8 Kyle Busch - 20.7 Cody Ware - 19.9 Bubba Wallace - 19.6 Michael McDowell - 19.2 Ty Gibbs - 17.0 Ryan Preece - 15.0 Ty Dillon - 14.9 AJ Allmendinger - 13.5 Kyle Larson - 12.8 Zane Smith - 12.4 Carson Hocevar - 12.4 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 10.5 Brad Keselowski - 9.5 Chris Buescher - 9.0 Erik Jones - 8.3 Alex Bowman - 5.7 Tyler Reddick - 4.6 Chase Elliott - 1.3

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yash Soni Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.