Brad Keselowski has a one-word reaction to impressive stat involving his former team

Brad Keselowski reacted to a stat noting that six of the remaining Cup Series playoff drivers once raced for his former NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series team. The 41-year-old said he was flattered, even though he’s not part of this year’s postseason.The six drivers in question are Ryan Blaney, Chase Briscoe, Austin Cindric, Joey Logano, Ross Chastain, and Tyler Reddick. Brad Keselowski Racing operated from 2007 until 2017, before shutting down for various reasons, including to allow Keselowski to focus on his long-term goal of eventually owning a Cup Series organization.In an X post, the Michigan native shared his one-word reaction to the stat, writing:“Flattered.”This post followed the race weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway, where Brad Keselowski had a shot at winning. On the final lap, the #6 RFK Racing driver executed the bump-and-run on Christopher Bell, but to no avail. He settled for second place after starting the night race in 18th.By the end of 500 laps, Austin Dillon, Shane van Gisbergen, Alex Bowman, and Josh Berry were eliminated. Advancing to the Round of 12 were Keselowski’s six former Truck Series drivers, along with Denny Hamlin, William Byron, Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, Bubba Wallace, and Chase Elliott.The Round of 12 will kick off at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Sunday. So far this year, Keselowski has scored five top-5s and nine top-10s. He has a pair of second-place finishes coming from Bristol and Atlanta, where Chase Elliott passed him on the final lap for the lead and eventually the win.“Story of our kind of season”: Brad Keselowski on second-place finish at BristolBrad Keselowski expressed frustration that he couldn’t get a strong launch on the restart to make a serious run at the win. But regardless, he felt the #6 RFK Racing Ford and its strategy delivered a solid outing in Tennessee.In a post-race interview, the 2012 NASCAR Cup Series champion said (via NASCAR):“It's just... story of our kind of season that just 50-50 shot at the restart, and I got the lane that couldn't launch. Just frustrating.”“We had a great car, great strategy, put ourselves in position to, if not win, at least have a really solid day... and on that last restart, just rolled the dice and didn't get anything good,” he added.When asked why he runs well in a tire-saving race at the 0.533-mile short track, Keselowski responded:“Just fun. I just enjoy the challenge. You got to run a smart race, and you got really good cars, and thought we did both today.”Brad Keselowski drives the #6 Ford Mustang for RFK Racing - Source: ImagnChristopher Bell won the race ahead of Brad Keselowski and Zane Smith. Ryan Blaney finished in fourth, with reigning champ Joey Logano rounding out the top five. Keselowski's teammates, Chris Buescher and Ryan Preece, came home in 11th and 21st, respectively.In addition to driving the #6 Ford, Keselowski also serves as co-owner of RFK Racing. He took the roles on in 2022 after leaving Team Penske.