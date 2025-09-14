Christopher Bell triumphs Bass Pro Night Race, dedicates victory to late political activist Charlie Kirk

By Vignesh Kanna
Published Sep 14, 2025 05:20 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race - Source: Getty
Christopher Bell - NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race - Source: Getty

Christopher Bell survived a chaotic Bass Pro Shops Night Race and came out on top after a late-race charge. On a solemn note, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver went on to dedicate his win to the memory of Charlie Kirk.

Ad

Bell began Saturday's race at ninth and fell out of the top-10 during both stages. However, a chaotic outing reminiscent of the 2024 Spring Bristol race saw teams scrambling for tires.

The 500-lap event saw 36 lead changes among 14 drivers, and Bell ran 117 laps among the top 5 after 12 pit stops. The No.20 driver took the lead with 3 laps to go and kept his position till the checkered flag, edging out Brad Keselowski with a narrow margin of 0.343 seconds.

Ad
Trending

In a post-race interview with NBC Sports, Bell broke down the day's events, saying,

"All night long, I don’t know, old tires just really, really pushed up in the middle of the corners so I was hoping that those guys on old tires would push up and they did. I was able to get by or get underneath Bowman. It wasn’t pretty there at the end, but we got her done."
Ad
"So most importantly this week’s obviously been a very tough week, and there’s a lot on our mind and just this one’s for Charlie. We just know that any given week, it could be us, and it hadn’t been us for a long time. But Bristol, baby! Tonight, it does!," Christopher Bell added.
Ad

Charlie Kirk was a political activist who was shot during an event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday, September 10. The assassination has drawn widespread condemnation of political violence across the country. Notably, Richard Childress Racing's Kyle Busch honoured Kirk with a special decal on his No.8 Chevy.

Christopher Bell addresses his radio outburst at Gateway

Last weekend at Gateway, Christopher Bell placed among the top-10, but was left frustrated since his teammates, Denny Hamlin and Chase Briscoe, won back-to-back playoff races. He took out his frustration on the team radio and called for changes in the No.20 team's approach.

Ad

Heading into the weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway, Bell explained his reasoning and said (via X/Bob Pockrass),

"If your teammates are out there winning races and leading laps that shows that you know the cars are capable, we have the equipment and I haven't been leading laps and I haven't been winning races. So you know, there's obviously something going on that's keeping us from doing that."
Ad
Ad

Christopher Bell can now celebrate a much-needed win after his three-race sweep early in the season. He currently ranks fourth in the newly reset points standings, and has a 20-point cushion over the cutline and trails Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson, and William Byron.

Alex Bowman, Austin Dillon, Shane van Gisbergen, and Josh Berry were eliminated following the race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

About the author
Vignesh Kanna

Vignesh Kanna

Vignesh is part of Sportskeeda's motorsports division and covers both NASCAR and Formula 1. As a motorsports enthusiast coming from a Mass Communication and Journalism background, he's found that the best way to immerse himself in the sport is by writing about it. Vignesh likes to root for underdogs, whether they be drivers like Nico Hulkenberg or teams like Williams. When he's not writing, he enjoys playing Badminton and unwinding with stand-up specials.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Anisha Chatterjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications